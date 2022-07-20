First Security is happy to share that Ryan Pautsch has joined the bank as a Senior Financial Analyst. In this role, his duties will be focused on providing analysis that allows the bank to grow and increase its value to the communities and customers that it serves.
Ryan grew up on a farm outside of Early, Iowa, but moved to this area of the state when he attended the University of Northern Iowa. There, he received a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s degree in business administration.
Prior to joining First Security, Ryan was a Senior Financial Analyst for another financial institution. He has taught business classes as an adjunct instructor at Hawkeye Community College and Mount Mercy University. He has also been a visiting professor for Wartburg College.
When not at work, he is active through volunteer activities, hobbies, and spending time with his family. He has been involved with the Denver Cub Scouts, as a coach for Denver Parks and Recreation, and has served on the church council for St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. He enjoys golfing, kayaking, fishing, woodworking, and auctions. He and his wife have been married for nearly 20 years and have three sons together.
