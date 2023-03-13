First United Church of Christ- Pleasant Valley is celebrating 150 years of service in 2023. We are planning a special service with music and praise to celebrate this occasion on Sunday, March 19 at 10 a.m. We will be serving a catered meal following the service. You are invited to join us this day as we remember and give thanks to God for where we have been, and as we pray for God’s continued guidance and presence as we venture forth into the future.
