Various support groups are taking place this week at Waverly Health Center (WHC) to begin the New Year. Here are the events scheduled for January 2 through 8:
Monday, Jan. 3
6 to 7 p.m. – Healthy You Surgical Weight Loss Support Group
This group is intended for those who have undergone a surgical weight loss procedure, as well as those who are considering surgery. It offers the perfect setting to share experiences, receive encouragement and get the education needed to develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
This session’s topic is “How to Incorporate Movement into Your Life,” presented by Sheena Frey, CHC, community health specialist.
Group meets quarterly on Mondays in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Masks are required. Call (319) 352-8033 with questions.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Caregiver Support Group
This group is currently meeting via conference call. To participate, call (312) 874-7636 and enter conference ID 88704.
Call (319) 483-4118 with questions.
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Finding Support for Families of Children with Special Needs
This support group provides a place for families of children with varying levels of specialized health care needs to meet, learn, support, share and grow together. The goal is to provide a safe and open-minded environment where families feel comfortable sharing their successes and challenges.
The guest speaker is Marigrace Porcelli, CPST. She is the Iowa Special Needs Child Passenger Safety Coordinator for Blank Children’s Hospital. She will be discussing special needs car seat options and passenger safety. She will be presenting virtually from Des Moines but the group will still be meeting in person for those who choose to attend that way.
Anyone who is a family member or care provider for a child with special health care needs is welcome.
Group will meet in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC and via Google Meet.
To join via Google Meet, visit meet.google.com/cpc-qbeo-vfk or join via phone by dialing +1 304-774-5104 and entering PIN 188 461 057#
Call (319) 352-5644 with questions.
Saturday, Jan. 8
10 a.m. to Noon – Parkinson’s Support Group
Held the second Saturday of each month, this support group is intended for those affected by or have someone close to them affected by Parkinson’s disease.
This group meets in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Masks are required. Call (319) 352-4961 with questions.