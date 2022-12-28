Various groups will be meeting this week at Waverly Health Center (WHC) to begin the New Year. Here are the events scheduled for the week of January 2 through 8:
Monday, January 2
10 to 11 a.m. – Parkinson’s Singing Group
This group is open to whoever wants to join in the singing and fun! Meets every Monday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Park in the Red Lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the Pharmacy drive-thru window. Take the elevator to the fourth floor.
For more information, call (319) 483-4118.
Tuesday, January 3
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Caregiver Support Group
This group is meeting both via conference call and in person at WHC in the Carstensen-Gruben Room. To participate on the conference call, dial (312) 874-7636 and enter conference ID 88704. To join in person, use the orange entrance.
Call (319) 483-4118 with questions.
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Finding Support for Families of Children with Special Needs
This support group provides a place for families of children with varying levels of specialized health care needs to meet, learn, support, share and grow together. The goal is to provide a safe and open-minded environment where families feel comfortable sharing their successes and challenges.
Anyone who is a family member or care provider for a child with special health care needs is welcome.
Group will meet in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC and via Google Meet.
To join via Google Meet, visit meet.google.com/sgs-qwhw-pbb or join via phone by dialing +1 540-835-0386 and entering PIN 655 847 659#
Call (319) 352-5644 with questions.
