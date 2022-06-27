WAVERLY, Iowa – Various support groups and classes are taking place during the week of July 3 through 9 at Waverly Health Center (WHC):
Tuesday, July 5
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Caregiver Support Group
This group meets in person in the Carstensen-Gruben Room at WHC, and via conference call. To participate over the phone, call (312) 874-7636 and enter conference ID 88704.
Call (319) 483-4118 with questions.
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Finding Support for Families of Children with Special Needs
This support group provides a place for families of children with varying levels of specialized health care needs to meet, learn, support, share and grow together. The goal is to provide a safe and open-minded environment where families feel comfortable sharing their successes and challenges.
The guest speaker will be Amy Kurth, program director at Camp Courageous. She will be discussing the various programs Camp Courageous offers.
Anyone who is a family member or care provider for a child with special health care needs is welcome.
Group will meet in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC and via Google Meet. To join via Google Meet:
Join via phone at +1 304-774-5104 and enter PIN 188 461 057#
Call (319) 352-5644 with questions.
Wednesday, July 6
6 to 8 p.m. – Breastfeeding Class
Expecting? Plan to participate in our breastfeeding class! An International Board Certified Lactation Consultant will review basic principles and what to expect when breastfeeding. Significant others are encouraged to participate. Open to all, whether you plan to deliver at WHC or not.
Fee is $20. Class is in Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Park in the Red Lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance.
Please contact the birthing center to register at (319) 352-4953.
Saturday, July 9
10 a.m. to Noon – Parkinson’s Support Group
Held the second Saturday of each month, this support group is intended for those affected by or have someone close to them affected by Parkinson’s disease.
Dr. Ann Rathe will lead a discussion on “Coping with Changes in Parkinson’s Disease” with attendees who have Parkinson’s. Care partners will meet at the same time for their own discussion, which will include some tips on fall recovery with Madison Matthias, PTA, from Taylor Physical Therapy. The entire group will meet in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC first, and then split into groups.
With questions, call (319) 352-4961.