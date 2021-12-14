Ryan Callahan, Wartburg College interim director of athletics, is pleased to announce the hiring of Josh Fischer as the college’s first head esports coach.
Fischer, who graduated in 2021 from Northwestern College in Orange City, brings experience as both a player and coach of the emerging esports division. Fischer competed on the Rocket League and Overwatch teams for the Red Raiders.
As a captain of the college’s Rocket League team, Fischer led organized practices, assisted in scheduling scrimmages with opposing schools and recruited future players under the guidance of the esports director. Additionally, Fischer reviewed game film, created new strategies for game situations and worked individually with players to improve their game skills.
At Northwestern, Fischer also assisted with other aspects of the gaming community, including setting up the live stream on Twitch, finding ways to engage viewers with the stream and providing color commentary for the matches.
“We are extremely excited to add Josh’s knowledge and expertise in esports to Wartburg College athletics,” said Callahan. “Josh’s experience as a student-athlete and coach in the sport combined with his passion for building a nationally recognized esports program at Wartburg College will lay the foundation for future successes.”
Fischer will begin his new role at Wartburg College in January.