WAVERLY- In one of the final tune-ups before the outdoor season, Denver, Janesville, Nashua-Plainfield, Wapsie Valley and Clarksville took to the track at Wartburg.
Denver boys
Ethan Schoville and Teagen Palmer got Denver off and running in the 55-meter dash. Schoville crossed the line in 6.96, just missing out on the finals. Palmer broke his personal record with a 7.03 to take 13th.
In the hurdles, Kasey Wirtjes broke his PR with a time of 7.99 to qualify for the finals. Evan Dorn also qualified for the finals with a preliminary time of 8.22.
In the finals, Wirtjes broke his PR yet again with a time of 7.90 en route to a first place finish. Dorn broke his PR as well to take sixth with a time of 8.11.
Schoville and Palmer cracked the top-six in the 200 with times of 23.62 and 24.10, respectively and finishing in third and sixth place.
The 400 saw Micah Grier and Ethan Doty break the one minute mark with times of 58.38 and 58.86, respectively.
Neal Pinter cruised to a 15th place finish in the 800, crossing the line in 2:24.27. Jackson Olmstead broke his PR en route to a 16th place finish with a time of 2:25.23.
Pinter also raced in the 1600 and had a PR breaking performance with an 11th place finish and a time of 5:14.10.
Both Gabe Swales and Mitchell Doepke broke their PR’s in the 3200 with times of 12:14.58 and 12:48.44, respectively. The duo finished in 17th and 21st places.
Wirtjes nearly got his second gold of the day in the high jump, finishing second with a height of 6-02.00 to break his PR. Isaac Larson also jumped and finished in 11th with a best jump of 5-08.00.
In the long jump, Chase Baumgartner had a team-best jump of 16-11.00 and Micah Grier jumped 15-05.50.
Corbin Hill broke his PR in the shot put with a throw of 39 feet. Will Lockhart finished in 25th with a throw of 34-05.75.
In the 4x200, Dorn, Baumgartner, Christian Brown and Jackson Schoville crossed the line in 1:43.71 to finish in 13th place.
The 4x800 saw the quartet of Reiter, Brown, Max Schwandt and Jackson break into the top-10 with a time of 9:09.61.
Denver girls
The 55m prelims saw both Natalie Demai and Anna Curtis qualify for the finals with times of 7.39 and 7.73, respectively. Demai edged out Curtis yet again with a second place finish with a time of 7.44. Curtis was close behind in fourth with a time of 7.71.
In the 200, Demai continued to shine with a third place finish and a time of 26.39. Kate Wilson finished with a time of 31.70.
Elaina Hildebrandt had the fastest 400 on the team, crossing in seventh place with a time of 1:07.27 and Lily Cooper finished with a time of 1:10.80.
Reeve Ristau just missed out on 10th place in the 800, finishing in 11th with a time of 2:37.78. Also in the 800, Avery McIntosh crossed the line in 3:02.14.
Avery Trunkhill has started off her freshman season with a bang, taking 10th in the 1500 with a time of 5:58.45.
The state qualifying 4x200 team of Demai, Jillian Clayton, Amelia Powers and Curtis took gold with a time of 1:51.63.
In the 4x400, Aubrey Decker, Maryn Laures, Hailey Homan and Hildebrandt took third with a relay time of 4:26.04.
The quartet of Homan, Laci Even, Ristau and Decker took fourth in the 4x800 with a time of 10:37.80.
Janesville girls
Janesville’s Hayden Pugh just missed out on qualifying for the 55m finals, finishing in 10th with a time of eight seconds flat. Zoey Killion finished in 28th, crossing the line in 8.60.
In the 200, Klaire Osborn and Shyanne Nicklaus crossed the line in 30.31 and 34.68, respectively.
The 4x200 relay team of Osborn, Carlie Rupe, Hayleigh Heiser and Pugh finished in 20th with a time of 2:05.94.
Nashua-Plainfield boys
The Huskies had two runners in the 55m in Aiden Lamborn and Navarii Williams finishing in 16th and 22nd places, respectively. The duo crossed the line in 7.11 and 7.23, which was good enough for a PR for Williams.
In the hurdles, Kaden Wilken finished in ninth, just missing out on the finals with a time of 8.41. Landon Foelske broke his PR, crossing the line in 9.53.
The 200 saw Blaine Brannon finish in 19th with a time of 25.42. Aiden Gelner finished in 26.08.
Jase Hansen ran the 400 under a minute, crossing the line in 58.63. Jake Smith broke his PR with a time of 1:03.76.
In the 800, Braden Mitchell had the best finish with a time of 2:31.27 and Caleb Lentz crossed the line in 2:36.86.
Caleb Sinnwell broke his PR in the 1600 with a time of 5:44.37 and he finished in 17th place. Luke Paplow finished in 29th place with a time of 6:06.26.
In the 3200, Levi Winters and Sinnwell broke their PR’s with times of 12:30.56 and 12:48.43, respectively.
State qualifier last year, Aiden Lamborn, finished in fourth in the high jump with a height of six feet flat.
In the long jump, Trae Geise and Matthew Malven finished with jumps of 16-08 and 14-05 to finish in 25th and 35th place, respectively.
The shot put saw Jackson Zwanziger break his PR with a throw of 32-05.50. Isaac Jones finished in 35th with a throw of 29-04.50.
In the 4x200, the team of Jack Hall, Carson Chyma, Brady Lensing and Tyler Zimmer finished in 18th place, crossing the line in 1:51.38.
Titus Evans, Eli Kalainoff, Joel Winters and Bo Harrington ran the 4x400 in 3:44.75 to finish in seventh.
In the 4x800, Devin Johnson, Hansen, Blanchard and Harrington crossed the line in 9:20.59, good for 12th.
Nashua-Plainfield girls
The trio of Elayna O’Neill, Bailey Bond and Jennifer McLeland finished the 55m in 8.80, 10.17 and 12.21, respectively.
In the hurdles, Emily Becker and Marleigh Lowe crossed the line in 11.26 and 11.27, respectively to finish back-to-back in 34th and 35th place.
Jordyn Frost and Lowe ran in the 200 with Frost finishing faster with a time of 30.21 and Lowe crossed the line in 32.42.
Kadence Huck has picked up right where she left off in the 400, breaking her season best time with a first place finish in 58.56. Kami Hannemann crossed the line in 1:15.86.
Huck notched another first place finish in the 800 with a time of 2:23.04. Emma O’Neill broke her PR with a time of 3:37.49.
In the high jump, Frost broke her PR with a seventh place height of 4-08.00.
Kamryn Zimmer was another Husky to break their PR, this time in the long jump with a leap of 9-06.00.
Eden Lamborn saw her PR throw of 30-08.50 place her seventh and Myranda Webster took 23rd with a throw of 25-09.75.
In the 4x200, Emily Becker, Amberley Gerholdt, Abi Prugh and Elayna O’Neill finished in 21st with a time of 2:12.71.
The team of Frost, Jalissa White, Ellie Eick and Lowe crossed the line in the 4x400 in 4:50.25 to take 12th.
In the final race of the night for N-P, Eick, Hannemann, Gerholdt and White took 14th with a time of 11:50.31 in the 4x800.
Wapsie Valley boys
The Warriors had two sprinters in the 55m in Hunter Kane and Braden Knight. The duo crossed the line in 6.99 and 7.19, respectively.
Bryce Zimmerman broke his PR in the hurdles with a time of 9.75, good for 17th place.
Kane and Hunter Curley ran in the 200 with times of 24.82 and 28.46, respectively.
In the 400, Traeton Sauerbrei and Daniel Platte finished inside the top-30 with times of 58.86 and 1:03.36, respectively, to finish in 18th and 29th place.
Brock Kleitsch and Finn Schaefer ran in the 800 with times of 2:21.95 and 2:45.08, respectively.
Aiden Shannon cracked the top-five in the 1600 with a fifth place time of 4:50.71. Robert Lee finished the race in 6:24.28.
In the high jump, Braden Knight had a high jump of 5-02.00.
Sauerbrei took 13th in the long jump with a leap of 18-02.50.
Derek Hilsenbeck broke his PR in the shot put with a throw of 36-04.25 and Jackson Adair took 34th with a throw of 30-05.25.
In the 4x200, Weston Schares, Ian Buzynski, Chase Ackerman and Dallas Tisue had a season best time of 1:43.29 to take 11th.
The 4x400 team of Schares, Ackerman, Tisue and Curley took 14th with a time of 3:59.72.
Shannon, Schmit, Buzynski and Schaefer broke their season best time in the 4x800 with a time of 9:03.40, good for eighth.
Clarksville boys
The Indians had two sprinters in the 55m in Eli Schmidt and Connor Tesone who ran the race in 6.97 and 7.17, respectively.
In the 200, MaKade Bloker and Owen Backer both broke their PR’s with times of 24.21 and 25.31, respectively, good for eighth and 18th place.
Levi Kampman and Howard Clark ran in the 400 with Kampman finishing in 1:02.35 and Clark broke his PR with a time of 1:03.58.
The 800 saw Eric Laures and Jacob Johnson run and finish in 2:40.64 and 2:50.01, respectively.
Clark also ran in the 1600 and crossed the line in 5:41.97 to take 16th place.
In the high jump, Sam Hoodjer took 21st with a top height of 5-02.00.
Schmidt took fourth with a season best distance of 20-01.50 and Backer took ninth with a PR jump of 18-10.00.
In the shot put, Dawson Barnett and Brandt Reints had throws of 41-06.00 and 40-00.50, respectively.
The 4x200 squad of Tesone, Bloker, Ethan Myers and Schmidt took sixth with a time of 1:39.29.
John Stauffer, Hoodjer, Kaiven Kielman and Kampman crossed the line in the 4x400 in 4:06.58.
The 4x800 team of Clark, Bohdi Ellerman, Eric Laures and Jacob Johnson broke their season best time en route to a 16th place time of 10:21.79.
Clarksville girls
Emmalee Manwarren and Jeni Johnson ran in the 55m with times of 8.11 and 8.94, respectively.
Paige and Katie Kampman took 23rd and 36th place, respectively, with times of 10.49 and 11.99.
In the 200, Claire Lodge finished in 33rd with a time of 31.82 and Hannah Wangsness broke her PR with a 32.43.
Johnson broke her PR in the 400 with a 38th place time of 1:23.37.
In the long jump, Paige hit a PR jump of 15-01.50 to take sixth. Cailyn Hardy finished in 17th place with a distance of 13-11.00.
The shot put saw Sydney Lovrien break her PR with a throw of 26-09.25 and Marlee Kelm took 27th with a distance of 23-11.75.
Manwarren, Paige, Jenna Myers and Hardy smashed their season best time with a sixth place finish in the 4x200 with a time of 1:55.84.
In the 4x400, Ceanna Capper, Mollie Bloker, Addy Johnson and Sidney Jacobs took 16th with a season best time of 4:55.17.
Capper, Bloker, Johnson and Jacobs took 13th with a season best time of 11:42.82 in the 4x800.