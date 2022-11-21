Tripoli — Five Bremer County residents were elected to the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County Council in the Nov. 8 general election.
Two current members of the county extension council were re-elected to 4-year terms. They are Nancy Foelske and Jason Lobeck. Three new members who will be joining the council in January 2023 are Wendy Brase, David Lehman and Roger Lenius. The new members will replace Mark Lenius, Chris Pries and Bob Steffen.
Extension council members whose terms expire at the end of 2024 are Dave Drape, Abby Rippe, Melinda Schroeder and Mary Beth Zelle. Council members elected in November will begin their terms in January 2023. The extension council meets in January to elect officers.
Extension council members make programming and budget decisions for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Bremer County. They work with decision makers, build relationships, and address local issues. Extension council members are advocates, stewards and everyday citizens who link people with life-changing programs from Iowa State University. Through partnerships, they bring significant programs that help people solve critical issues affecting their lives, said Ron Lenth, ISU Extension and Outreach County Extension Coordinator.
The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office in Bremer County is located at 720 7th Ave SW, Tripoli, IA 50676. Phone (319)882-4275. Learn more at www.extension.iastate.edu/(bremer).