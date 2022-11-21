Tripoli — Five Bremer County residents were elected to the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County Council in the Nov. 8 general election.

Two current members of the county extension council were re-elected to 4-year terms. They are Nancy Foelske and Jason Lobeck. Three new members who will be joining the council in January 2023 are Wendy Brase, David Lehman and Roger Lenius. The new members will replace Mark Lenius, Chris Pries and Bob Steffen.