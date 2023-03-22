DECORAH- Both Waverly-Shell Rock track and field teams hit the track at the Northeast Iowa Conference indoor meet at Luther College on Tuesday night.
In the girls 55-meter hurdles, Delilah Kroymann had the quickest time on the team, finishing in 11th place with a time of 10.10 and Coryn Eckerman was close behind in 13th, crossing the line in 10.26. Jocelyn Endelman also ran and finished in 22nd with a time of 10.94.
The boys hurdles had two heights, low and high, and Marquis Olson finished in third in the low hurdles with a time of nine seconds flat. Cooper Ridder, Zander Christensen and Lucas Lalk finished back-to-back-to-back in eighth through 10th places.
In the high hurdles, Sam Roose notched a second place finish at 8.38 seconds and Jameson Toma finished in sixth with a time of 9.03.
The 3200 saw Caleb Hoins and Austin Soldwisch finish in first and second, respectively, with times of 10:27.18 and 10:37.07. Marshall Meyer cracked the top-five with a fifth place finish, crossing the line in 11:26.31.
In the girls 3000, Cece Jerome finished in third, clocking a time of 12:34.01.
Ayden Hoffert clocked the fastest time for the Go-Hawks in the 55-meter dash, crossing the line in 7.04 and Mason Hendricks was close behind in eighth with a time of 7.12.
In the girls 55m, Keiri Holmquist cracked the top-five with a fourth place time of 7.89 and Emma Ihnen crossed the line in eighth with a time of 8.12.
The boys 4x800 squad of Aiden Bridges, Cyrus Leyda, Ryley Gerst and Colin Knudsen finished in fifth, clocking a time of 10:27.44.
In the girls 4x800, Sydney Bochmann, Amelia Sampson, Jenna Rohne and Jaide Bittinger crossed the line in fifth with a time of 12:11.08.
Nolan Foster had the quickest 200 time for the Go-Hawks, coming in with a fourth place time of 24.51. Jack Wilson and Jude Landers finished back-to-back in 11th and 12th places, respectively, with times of 25.31 and 25.66.
The girls 200 saw Grace Gelner finished in 17th with a time of 32.48.
Caden Kueker finished in third in the 1600 with a time of 4:57.59.
In the girls 1500, Bittinger and Jenna Keller finished in eighth and ninth, respectively, with times of 6:50.43 and 7:05.70.
The boys 4x200 saw the relay team of Hoffert, Sam Freese, Sam Wilson and Carson Reznicek finish in first place with a blistering time of 1:39.58. The girls race saw Ihnen, Jami Rohne, Lindi Stevens and Cameo Burgess finish in ninth with a time of 2:05.60.
In the boys 400, Mekyver Hagarty, Thomas Meyer-Lillbridge and Gehrig Thomas finished in second, fourth and fifth, respectively, with times all under one minute. On the girls side, Zayah Weigel finished in first with a time of 1:06.47 and Eckerman finished in eighth with a time of 1:11.58.
The boys distance medley team of Mason Hendricks, Foster, Wilson and Gavin Berry finished in sixth with a time of 3:59.56. Abby Doyle, Burgess, Delilah Korymann and Amelia Sampson finished in fifth during the girls race with a time of 5:09.53.
In the girls 800, Sydney Bochmann and Ramey Dahlquist took sixth and seventh with times of 2:52.31 and 2:55.09, respectively.
The boys 4x400 team of Freese, Wilson, Hagarty and Roose took fourth with a time of 3:47.32. On the girls side, Lucy Korth, Buseman, Lilly Betts and Sally Gade took fourth as well with a time of 4:42.65.
Dalhquist took second in the high jump with a height of five feet and Gael Portillo took second on the boys side with a height of 5-08.00. Meyer-Lillbridge and Tibbitts tied for seventh with a height of 5-04.00.
In the girls long jump, Autumn Kappmeyer took 11th place with a leap of 13-01.50 and Roose took first in the boys long jump with a distance of 19-09.25. Meyer-Lillbridge was close behind in third with a jump of 18-07.00.
Katelyn Eggena and Delaney DeBower took fourth and fifth places, respectively, in the shot put with throws of 33-08.00 and 32-10.00. Jake Walker continued his success in the shot put with a first place throw of 46-08.00.