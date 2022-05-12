I’m one of the ones with the City easement to house five green boxes. I do love underground for the wire — cable/cord/fiber — hookups. They keep power outages to a minimum but are not perfect solutions due to lightning strikes hitting the ground and squirrels and such chewing on things. I do have my lawn services take care of the grass and such around the boxes. I really appreciate the crews from the City and City Utilities who maintain the boxes and underground stuff.
I do not appreciate the training provided to the installers by the City and City Utility that leaves wire/cord/cable/fiber lying on the ground or tied in lovely loops outside the boxes.
Does this recent work in my back yard look finished (see the grass seeds?), safe for children, safe for the lawn service I use? Called City and she said call Utilities. Called Utilities and she said which company? Don’t know. Did I see the trucks? No, not on my street. Am I supposed to ask every person who works on the five green boxes where they are from and where their truck is located?
Line had been left on top of ground for several days at least and then tied in this elaborate thing. Did that elaborate thing say not an attractive nuisance to kids? Did that make it impervious to lawn mowers and weed trimmers? How long would the elaborate exposed work be left?
A representative from Utilities came. Told by Utilities representative that next day someone from fiber optics will come to talk to me. Told it will be fixed tomorrow although it is finished. I don’t get it.
No one spoke to me on the second day. I understand that as cranky little old ladies are tough to approach.
Two men came to finish the “finished” work. Strikes me as having a mechanic tell me the work on my car is finished and tomorrow two men will put the wheels back on but I am only an observer of the 5 green boxes. Since I seem to need to know who is there, I did drive to the street behind mine and see two trucks, one City of Waverly and one Waverly Utilities. Still don’t know the differences among fiber, cable, cord, and wire but then I am not a trained installer of any.
I think any long wire-like thing left exposed on the grass or left in a lovely design might kill someone or damage equipment and the fiber/cable/cord/wire. Is there a way for the City to mark off the area that is mine to worry about so I don’t continue to worry unnecessarily? Or bother those who do know what is where and when finished means finished?
Two days after the finishers finished the finished work, lawn crew came with mowers and weed trimmers. I don’t know whether the fiber/cable/cord/wire or the mower and trimmer would have come out the worst if the two had met. Glad no one had to find out. Whew!
Thanks to the installers and then the finishers who finished the “finished” work and to the man from Utilities who did take time to speak with the cranky little old lady.
Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian who lives in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.