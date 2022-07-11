Flash Floods: PLAN AHEAD TO SAVE LIVES, REDUCE DAMAGE

Because flooding is the most common natural disaster in the United States (www.ready.gov/floods), it’s wise to understand the potential for flooding in your area and have a plan to evacuate your location if flooding occurs.
Know your risk for floods and learn about mitigation planning and strategies by visiting FEMA’s (Federal Emergency Management Agency) Flood Map Service Center at https://www.fema.gov/flood-maps. Be aware that flood risk can change over time due to new building and development, weather patterns, and other factors. FEMA works with federal, state, tribal, and local partners across the nation to identify flood risk and promote informed planning and development practices.
Well before a flood occurs, take time to answer some flood-related questions:
1. How will I receive emergency alerts and warnings?
2. What is my shelter plan?
3. What is my evacuation route?
4. What is my family/household communication plan?
5. Do I need to update my emergency preparedness kit?
An emergency preparedness kit should include all that’s needed to survive on your own for several days. That includes having water, food, and any other necessities that would meet your needs for surviving for several days. The kit should also include any necessary medical supplies for family members.
Keep the kit in a designated location and have it ready in the even that you must leave your house quickly. Make sure all family members know where the kit is stored. Maintain the kit and replace any expired items as necessary. On an annual basis, review kit materials and update the kit as family needs change.
Among the list of basic supplies are:
1. Water – one gallon per person per day for several days for drinking and sanitation.
2. Non-perishable food for several days.
3. Battery-powered or hand crank radio and NOAA weather radio with tone alert.
4. Flashlight.
5. First aid kit.
6. Extra batteries.
7. Whistle (to signal for help).
8. Dust mask to help filter contaminated air.
9. Plastic sheeting and duct tape to assist in sheltering in place.
10. Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties.
11. Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities).
12. Manual can opener for food.
13. Local maps.
14. Cell phone with chargers and battery backup.
For a complete list of recommended emergency supplies, visit https://www.ready.gov/kit.
Never assume a flood can’t occur in your location. Be aware of local alerts and warnings and take every possible step to remain safe during a flooding event.
Source: www.ready/gov/floods
Funding for this educational article comes from the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.