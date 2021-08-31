Florence Lorina (Hay) Stahlhut-Luloff, 95, formerly of Readlyn, Iowa, died Monday, June 21, 2021, in Marinette, Wisconsin, having lived a full and blessed life.
Florence was born Oct. 7, 1925, in Readlyn, Iowa, the daughter of Walter and Martha Hay. She graduated from Readlyn High School in 1944 where she played women’s basketball for four years. Florence loved sports and was very proud of her accomplishments as a basketball player. Her father introduced her to baseball and drove her to many St. Louis Cardinal games. Those experiences made her a lifelong basketball and baseball fan.
On Feb. 15, 1948, Florence was married to Irvin Stahlhut and had two children: Barbara (Caves) in 1948 and Ronnie in 1958. The Stahlhut family ran the Readlyn Chicken Hatchery from 1947-67 and later Stahlhut Farm Services. Sadly, Irvin died in 1976 following a farm accident after 28 years of marriage. Florence was blessed to meet and then marry Marvin Luloff on May 31, 1980, and they were married for 20 years.
She is survived by her five grandchildren: Joy Caves, of California, Allison Caves, of Wisconsin, and Ben Ness, Daniel Stahlhut and Lydia Stahlhut, of Minnesota, along with her loving stepchildren, Terry & Gwen Luloff and Dan & Lynn Luloff, of Iowa. She was preceded in death by her husbands and two children.
Florence was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church of Readlyn, Iowa. She was a charter member of the Readlyn VFW Post 5661 Ladies Auxiliary as well as the owner of the Readlyn Post Office. She worked at the window of the post office in her younger years and went on to be a cashier at Fareway Grocery Store in Waverly, Iowa, before retiring. Florence loved playing cards with family and friends.
Florence’s granddaughters Joy and Allison, would like to thank the staff of the Luther Home in Marinette, Wisconsin, for providing loving care to their grandmother over the past six and a half years.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Pastor Jean Rabary officiating. Burial of her cremains will be held in St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery, Readlyn. In lieu of flowers the family would ask that you make a donation to your local youth sporting organization or St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Readlyn, Iowa.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family.