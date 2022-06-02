Marvin and Kathy Folkerts presented a check for $3,333.00 to the Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation in honor of their triplet grandchildren. Ava, Ryan, and Taylor Folkerts are the children of Adam and Christie Folkerts.
“I guess we like 3’s,” said Kathy Folkerts regarding their gift total. “We wanted to make this gift in recognition of and with gratitude for the wonderful teachers at WSR who gave our grandchildren a good start to their journey.”
Although there are no restrictions for their gift, it was important to the Folkerts that teachers are able to write for grants through the Foundation so that they can offer added experiences that the school budget may not cover. The Folkerts asked that there be special consideration for the high school music and band programs as music has made a big impact on Taylor’s life.
The Folkerts hope that other parents and/or grandparents will consider honoring their seniors through a gift to the Foundation. “We have much to be proud of at WSR, and we are grateful that we can make this gift,” said the Folkerts. All gifts, no matter what the size are welcome and will make a difference. Please contact Don Meyer, WSR Executive Director, at wsrfoundation@wsr.k12.ia.us or call the Administration office at 319-352-3630 for more information.