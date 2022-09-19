Prather

Barbara Prather

Food Shouldn’t be an Impossible Choice. This is a bold statement, but very truthful. For the general population, we take it for granted that there will be something to eat when we get home from school, work, or play. And we will have a choice of what to eat. But in northeast Iowa, for over 31,000 people, food insecurity is a reality, and they do not have a choice of what to eat when they get home at the end of the day.

For those food insecure, daily, food is the impossible choice, along with whether they can pay their rent, utilities, and even childcare bills. When we surveyed those using our pantry, 65% reported they struggled paying their transportation costs this past year and half cited they were unable to pay their utility bill. Because for whatever reason they do not have the resources to pay them. Half of those we served are on Social Security. Some people are working two and three jobs; still, others are affected by medical bills and loss of income; and some grandparents end up taking in their grandchildren-which they never expect to. As a result, people reach out to places like the Northeast Iowa Food Bank or one of our many partners, to get the additional food assistance that they need. Why? Because their income does not allow them to make ends meet.