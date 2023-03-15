Excitement over all things science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) will abound on March 21 when the University of Northern Iowa hosts the Cedar Valley Family STEM Festival at the UNI-Dome. This will be the first time the Cedar Valley festival is being held since 2019, the first time it will be held in the spring and the first time it will be held on UNI’s campus.
The event brings hundreds of students, their teachers, parents and families to inspire kids of all ages to get involved with STEM. Nearly 70 exhibits provide a hands-on activity, ranging from measuring the electricity of common electronic devices to going through a cave simulator box.
A major benefit of the event is that kids and their parents can see the STEM-related opportunities that exist right in their own backyards — opportunities that, in many instances, can lead to careers.
“To me, the most important thing is that the exhibitors are all people from this part of Iowa,” said Marcy Seavey, STEM coordinator at UNI. “Participants can see that these things happen here. You can pursue a STEM field and be an Iowan. That’s important because I think a lot of times when we have career conversations with students when it comes to STEM things, the examples tend to be faraway places.”
Some of the exhibitors include Bayer Crop Science, Invision Architecture, John Deere, K&W Electric, PCI Construction, Power Engineering & Manufacturing and Viking Pump. There are also trade associations such as the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers.
In addition to hosting the event, UNI has several exhibits at the festival, allowing guests to learn about the Astrobiology Project’s NASA research, excavate simulated rocks to find fossils and crystals, build ramp and pathway systems and more.
The festival coincides with the FIRST Robotics Competition Iowa Regional, which will be held in the UNI-Dome and McLeod Center.
The Cedar Valley Family STEM Festival is a community-wide partnership led by the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls Community School District, Central Rivers Area Education Agency, Hawkeye Community College, John Deere, the Northeast Region of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the University of Northern Iowa, Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley and Waterloo Community Schools.