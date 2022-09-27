Roy Ventullo is all about biology and chemistry. Put otherwise, he likes to practice zymurgy, the applied science of fermenting grain or grapes, for instance.
On and off in his teaching career, the now retired Wartburg microbiology professor had used his hobby of brewing beer as a way to get his students immersively involved in science.
But with more time on his hands now, away from teaching, Ventullo has found a way to turn his knowledge of brewing beer at home into a charitable endeavor of sorts.
That passion will be on tap on Saturday of Waverly’s ‘22 Oktoberfest, a two-day celebration of the town’s German roots, Oct. 7 and 8.
The proceeds from each 12-ounce glass of beer Ventullo and his fellow brew makers serve from 3 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 8, will go to a clean water initiative to build wells in Africa.
The law does not allow home brewers like Ventullo, making up to 100 gallons for their own consumption, to sell their product to the public, but various noble causes can benefit from their skills as part of fundraisers where the tickets for the event cover the servings.
Ventullo brews for the glory of brewing.
He does it for the pride and joy of making his favorite concoctions and for the gratification that the fruits of his labor are going to a worthwhile cause called Water to Thrive, spearheaded locally by Wartburg biochemistry professor Shawn Ellerbroek.
This will be the second Oktoberfest that Ventullo and his group, called CRAZE (Cedar River Association of Zymurgy Enthusiasts) will be featured at the festival.
For Oktoberfest this year, Ventullo will be brewing Berliner Weisse, a light tart beer, and Imperial Alt, a dark, malty beer, and with Bill Gavin, the duo will be collaborating on Dortmunder Helles Export, a brew he describes as light and stronger. Three other group members will also be featured: Adam Amdor will be making Festbier, a light beer that is typically served in Germany during Oktoberfest; Bill Skubal will pour Marzen, a medium malty beer formerly classically served at German Oktoberfests, and Rauchbier, a smoked malt beer; and David Scheil will serve a 1869 Vienna Marzen, made from the original recipe.
On a recent Friday afternoon, slightly over two weeks prior to the fest, Ventullo was ready to start the process in the basemen of his Waverly home. A big bag of grain from Germany is sitting in one area, along with other ingredients.
Against the wall, framed beer posters await a moment of Ventullo’s time to be properly displayed after a recent remodel.
But his attention is now fully focused on beer making rather than on wall decorations.
Next door to the posters, his equipment is shining and ready for the water, the crushed grain, the hops and the yeast.
“We help yeast make beer,” he said. “We do the heavy lifting, but if it wasn’t for the yeast, we would not have beer. As my son says, ‘If the yeast ain’t happy, no one’s happy.’”
Ventullo started making home brews in 2009, and with former Wartburg College colleague, Chip Bouzard, a professor of religion, they enjoyed the hobby, but never wanted to take it further.
The logistics of handling a commercial operation, Ventullo says, and especially at his age, would spoil the fun.
To keep the joy intact, he also volunteers his expertise and enthusiasm to nurture local breweries, like the Waverly-based Bremer Brewing Company, and Lark Brewing, in Cedar Falls, just for the fun of making beer.
On Saturday, exactly two weeks before the Waverly ‘22 Oktoberfest, the Ventullo batches of beer are ready and by midday most of it is in the 5-gallon containers from which it will be poured at the event.
Then comes the most important moment–how the crafted chilled brew lands on the palate of connoisseurs and casual tasters.
That can only be experienced at the event.
Ventullo said that while it is important to meet the demand, it is hard to estimate exactly how much he needs to produce.
“Last year, we ran out,” he said. “I hope we have enough this year.”