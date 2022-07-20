A rural postal carrier who is a Waverly native, and a contractor for the Shell Rock Soy Processing plant, who resides temporarily in town, have developed an unusual friendship.
What binds Sheri Nolte and Jeff See together is their love for animals.
How they met and what they have accomplished so far has already made a difference in the lives of pets, many in need of medical care.
But the potential for the benefits their partnership can yield for area strays or senior pets, as well as for their adoptive human companions, can be transformative for Waverly and Bremer County.
Nolte is the owner of Waverly Pet Rescue, an all volunteer, no-kill rescue in town she has run for 17 years out of her house. The animals she rescues are housed in foster homes.
See is the president of JGSee Management Inc., a company which has been providing on-site construction management services for Shell Rock Soy Processing LLC in Shell Rock since 2020.
That Nolte’s and See’s paths crossed is not a coincidence.
Knowing that he would be residing in Waverly while the construction is ongoing, See decided to seek out a local cause that would ground him in the community through pet-related charitable contributions.
It’s a cause he has championed in his life and worked hard to put words into action.
Nolte, on the other hand, had been just as dedicated to saving pets, mostly cats, and an occasional dog or a rabbit. Since 2006, when she opened Waverly Pet Rescue, she estimates she has rehomed several thousand felines.
See initiates a fundraiser
See is not new to the art of raising money for pets. In fact, everywhere he has worked, he has rolled up his sleeves and drummed up fundraisers to help local animal shelters.
He knew they are typically strapped for money and appreciated every penny, so once he planted himself in Waverly, he looked for a local no-kill shelter to connect with.
That’s how he found Nolte.
The more he learned of her efforts to keep adoptions going, even when the odds were stacked against her, the more he admired her resilience. Eventually, he concluded his help would make a difference in exactly the kind of rescue he wanted to benefit.
Over the years, Nolte had shown remarkable perseverance, challenges notwithstanding, pouring her heart and soul into the adoption of stray cats and kittens.
In the face of adversity, Nolte had been keeping the doors open through tough times, like the flood of 2008 and the past two and a half years of the pandemic.
Several local veterinarians had partnered with Nolte and have stepped up above and beyond the call of duty to provide services and payment plans so she could keep up with the bills – Compassionate Care Veterinary Clinic at 2020A Third Ave. N.W., in Waverly; Avenue of the Saints Animal Hospital at 2221 Fourth St. S.W. in Waverly; Advanced Pet Care Clinic at 4507 Algonquin Dr. Suite A in Cedar Falls and Den Herder Veterinary Hospital at 4041 Hurst Dr. in Waterloo.
Nolte has also relied on the unequivocal help of about a dozen volunteer homes where her cats and kittens received a heart-warming welcome every time she called.
But despite this valiant effort and despite the help from vets and volunteers, Waverly Pet Rescue could not ramp up resources to reach the next step, as Nolte is working full time.
That’s where See came in.
As a newcomer to the community, See realized that his help and the experiences he had amassed in other communities in putting together fundraisers were really needed here.
Instead of overwhelming him, the prospect of making a substantive difference energized him.
In short order, See formed an on-site committee with several teammates from Fagen Inc., the Granite Falls, Minnesota, company that is building the soy processing plant in Shell Rock. Among them are Brian Clore, the project manager; Lisa Charboneau, the office manager and Tori Collum, the company’s safety director.
With generosity from the on-site workers and sub-contractors working on site, they held a fundraiser in June, exceeding the original goal $5,000.
First they raised awareness, then donations followed to the tune of $6,796
To raise the money, See and his on-site team decided that they would designate each week in June for a different activity.
The first week kicked off the event with a bake sale. On-site volunteers with culinary skills worked as hard at baking the goods as they did at selling them the next day.
The following week culminated in a silent auction, and here, instead of hands-on skills, organizers relied on donated items from the workers.
Next, adding an extra dose of fun, they dubbed week three Pet the Pooch. That was, well, tail-waggingly tender, as some on-site workers brought their pups along at 6 a.m. to greet their fellow workers at the beginning of the day, putting smiles under every hard hat.
In the final week, they asked for money donations.
“Just plain begging for money was a huge success,” See said. “The workers on site are from all over the United States but they believe in helping the community they call home for a short time, and they gave and gave.”
In the end, the fundraiser netted $6,796, far exceeding the original goal.
See said the committee was amazed by the generosity from the workers, especially because that good will was shown during a time when gas prices were soaring.
“We also had great support from other contractors on-site that donated money that clearly put us over the top of our goal,” See added. “This was a great event and shows the giving and generosity of our project workers back to the community they call home for such a short time.”
Reflecting on the fundraiser and the cause, Corey Jorgenson, the CEO of Shell Rock Soy Processing, said his company understands the importance of partnering with local businesses like Waverly Pet Rescue to give timely and meaningful help where one is needed.
“Shell Rock Soy Processing is proud to be working with great partner companies and people as we work to finish construction on our facility,” he said. “Those partners spearheaded this effort and we were happy to support and help. We are also happy to begin a commitment of supporting this great community as one way of saying thanks and giving back, as you all support us in establishing our company in your community.”
The next step for Waverly Pet Rescue
Needless to say, the fundraiser had an immediate impact at Waverly Pet Rescue.
Nolte was able to catch up on some bills that had been piling up for some time. The adoption fee for cats, which is $95, is not enough to pay for all the expenses associated with getting a cat ready for adoption, she said. Those fees, depending on the condition of the feline, often exceed $250.
Sometimes, the needs of the animal are much greater, Nolte added.
Most recently, a dog called River who suffered from kidney stones had been left at Waverly Pet Rescue’s care because the owners were unable to handle the treatment. Nolte found a foster home and thanks to the fundraiser, the $1,600 surgery was paid for and the dog has a new Waverly home now.
“I really like taking in the needy ones and the seniors,” Nolte said of her devotion to animals.
With the rising inflation Nolte has been getting more calls to foster animals as owners cannot keep up with the pace of prices of animal care.
But beyond the economics of owning a pet, she added, she is hopeful that as a result of the fundraiser and the publicity that comes with it, a more substantive solution can be found for pets in Waverly.
See and Nolte agree that in a town the size of Waverly, and with the quality of life benefits that it offers, residents are deserving of an animal shelter similar to the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo.
Nolte sees this as a great opportunity for stakeholders like animal lovers and the City of Waverly to explore collaborative options with Waverly Pet Rescue or in other ways.
She said currently, the police or sheriff’s deputies handle stray pets and take them to local veterinarians, and eventually, to the Cedar Bend Humane Society if they remain unclaimed.
If Waverly had a designated no kill shelter, Nolte added, it would be easier for pets to be handled locally. She noted that this would benefit the pets because they would not travel far and also enforcement personnel because they would not be spending valuable resources on dealing with lost or abandoned animals.
“If the city got an animal control person, that would be a great help,” she said.
Besides the monetary need at Waverly Pet Rescue, the fundraiser accomplished another goal.
It affirmed Nolte’s behind-the-scenes arduous work, it shined the light on it, and it very much uplifted her spirit.
“I can’t thank Jeff and all the workers for putting in so much work into the fundraiser,” she said. “It is amazing. It was a blessing because we really need it right now. I want them to know how grateful I am. People want to give up their pets because they can’t feed them. We may think about a food bank for pets. Pets are so therapeutic, I love them, they are so amazing.”