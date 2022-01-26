FOREST CITY — A slow start for the Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team returned Tuesday night, but they were almost able to respond again during their road contest at Forest City High School gymnasium.
However, a 3-pointer with just 1.8 seconds remaining by Karly Lambert broke a tie, followed by a steal on the ensuing inbounds pass after each team took a timeout, to give the Class 3A No. 9-ranked Indians a 46-43 victory over the Class 4A No. 9 Go-Hawks.
Just like the night before against Clear Lake, the Go-Hawks (11-4 overall, 6-0 Northeast Iowa Conference) came out cold Tuesday, according to W-SR head coach Greg Bodensteiner.
“We only scored 11 points in the first half, we’re down eight at halftime,” Bodensteiner told Waverly Newspapers by phone Wednesday morning. “We battled back and had the lead very briefly late in the game, had it tied with 38 seconds left, and Forest City hit a 3 on the final possession.
“It was going to be a prayer at that point, anyway, and we weren’t able to make anything happen.”
The Indians (13-4, 8-4 Top of Iowa West) went out to a 13-7 lead after the first quarter and stretched it to 19-11 at intermission. W-SR trimmed the advantage to 29-28 heading into the final period of play after a 10-0 run to end the third, according to coverage on KIOW radio.
The Go-Hawks grabbed a 32-31 lead about 2 minutes into the last quarter on a Katelyn Eggena layup. However, Forest City grabbed the lead back 30 seconds later with a 3-pointer by Emma Anderson. Eggena knotted the game at 34 after an offensive rebound of a Brenna Bodensteiner 3-point miss and put back.
Lambert then hit a trey to give the Indians a 37-34 lead with 4:40 left. The teams then traded buckets until Greg Bodensteiner called a 30-second timeout at the 2:52 mark, trailing 41-38.
On the possession out of the huddle, Macy Smith stole an inbounds pass and missed the breakaway layup, but Eggena was able to get the offensive board and second-chance bucket to narrow the gap to 41-40. Anderson split a 1-and-1, and the Indians got the rebound off the miss, and Reagan Helgeson also made just one free throw on a shooting foul at the 1:44 mark.
After another 30-second timeout for the Go-Hawks, they missed two 3-pointers, and Eggena couldn’t connect on a shot in the lane before Anderson had to leave with an apparent ankle injury at the 1:19 mark. W-SR then forced a held-ball to get possession back on Forest City’s next time down floor.
On the ensuing play, Trinidee Moore missed on a left-wing 3, but she got the ball back on the carom. She gave the ball to Eggena at the block, and then after a couple of passes, Brenna Bodensteiner nailed the Go-Hawks’ only triple of the game to tie the game at 43 with 38.9 ticks to go.
After a timeout, the Indians waited patiently for a final shot. With 10 seconds to play, Collette Loges fed the ball to Dillavou in the post, who kicked it out to Lambert for the eventual winning shot. Following a Go-Hawk and then Indian timeout, the ensuing inbounds pass was stolen by Loges to secure the victory.
Eggena led the Go-Hawks with 14 points and 11 rebounds, including nine offensive boards, while Annika Behrends added 13 points with three steals and four caroms. Moore chipped in four points and grabbed 10 off the glass.
W-SR made just the one 3-pointer out of 13 attempts Tuesday night and made just 35.1% of their field goals (20 of 57) and took just three free throws, making two.
Greg Bodensteiner said the Go-Hawks are in “a funk” on the offensive end of the floor, especially behind the arc.
“If we’re not hitting shots from the perimeter, we’re struggling to score, so we’re going to sort some things out on the offensive end,” Bodensteiner said. “Our defensive effort was pretty good. Forest City statistically had not been a great 3-point-shooting team, but they made nine 3s (Tuesday), one at the buzzer to win, and I give them credit for that.
“We tried to force them to beat us a little bit from the outside, and unfortunately this time, the statistics didn’t balance out, and they were able to do so.”
Forest City’s stats were not loaded onto Varsity Bound before press time Wednesday.
Next up for the Go-Hawks is a return to NEIC play when they host Waukon (9-5, 5-2) on Friday. Although the Go-Hawks had 11 days between games between New Hampton, on Jan. 13, and Clear Lake, and then back-to-back with Forest City, Bodensteiner said it still had been a long two weeks.
“There was a lot of practice last week, practice on Sunday, games on Monday and Tuesday, game Friday and then next Monday (hosting Mason City), a little bit of it is going to be physical rest, look at some mental things that we can get better at and get some reps,” he said. “We need to fine-tune some things offensively, for sure, and that’s where our focus is going to stay until we can make some progress there.”
FOREST CITY 46, WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 43
Waverly-SR……7 4 17 15 — 43
Forest City……13 6 10 17 — 46
Waverly-Shell Rock: Katelyn Eggena 7-13 0-0 14, Annika Behrends 6-12 1-1 13, Macy Smith 3-7 0-0 6, Trinidee Moore 2-9 0-0 4, Brenna Bodensteiner 1-5 0-0 3, Morgan Aikey 1-3 0-0 2, Emma Thompson 0-2 1-2 1, Lindsey Overmann 0-5 0-0 0, Ellie Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, totals 20-57 2-3 43.
Forest City: Stats not available
3-point goals: WSR 1-13 (Bodensteiner 1-2), FC n/a; Rebounds: WSR 40 (Eggena 11, Moore 10, Behrends 4, El. Thompson 4, Em. Thompson 4), FC n/a; Offensive rebounds: WSR 21 (Eggena 9, Moore 4, Behrends 2, El. Thompson 2), FC n/a; Assists: WSR 7 (Moore 3, four with 1), FC n/a; Steals: WSR 11 (Behrends 3, Smith 3, Moore 2, Overmann 2), FC n/a; Blocks: WSR 0, FC n/a; Turnovers: WSR 16, FC n/a; Fouled out: none.