The former head of the Iowa Greyhound Association, convicted of illegally selling thousands of doses of controlled substances and misbranded prescription drugs, is now facing 15 months in prison.

Jon Stidham, 57, of McClelland, pleaded guilty in January to crimes related to the distribution of drugs for racing greyhounds. Stidham pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to deliver, distribute or dispense methyltestosterone, a Schedule III controlled substance, by means of the internet and without a valid prescription, and one count of conspiracy to introduce misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with intent to defraud.