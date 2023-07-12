Hans-Peter Brodhun and Gunter Schuchardt, both former members of the Wartburg College Board of Regents, were awarded the Wartburg Medal during special ceremonies in Germany earlier this month.
The Wartburg Medal is awarded by the college to recognize individuals who have provided significant service to the college over a sustained period and have a personal commitment to the college’s mission, quality and character.
In 1992, Waverly and Eisenach, Germany, became Sister Cities, paving the way for a partnership between the college and the German city where the Wartburg Castle, the college’s namesake, is located. In fall 1999, representatives from the college and the Wartburg Castle Foundation signed a formal agreement of cooperation, entering a new millennium with a spirit of international exchange and a vision to offer learning experiences for students, faculty, staff and alumni.
Brodhun, the former Lord Mayor of Eisenach and chair of the Wartburg Castle Foundation, served on the Board of Regents from 1998 to 2021. Schuchardt, former director of the Wartburg Castle, served from 2001 to 2021. They both were instrumental in Eisenach’s work to extend warm hospitality to numerous Wartburg groups including the Board of Regents, music ensembles, student interns and many educational tour groups.