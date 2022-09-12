A former Sumner police chief is facing theft and fraud charges in Polk County.

Chad Ryan Koch, 42, of Indianola, has been charged with two counts of theft in the first degree and two counts of fraudulent practices, all Class C felonies, according to a press release from the Iowa DCI. Koch is accused of borrowing more than $200,000 from Kenneth A. Nulph of Kenny’s Bail Bonds in Des Moines, then not repaying the debt as agreed, according to court records.