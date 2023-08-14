Dozens are dead and thousands are homeless in the aftermath of Maui’s wildfires. As the tragedy focused international attention on the fate of the people and the response of relief agencies, Waverly’s Sam Kepford has been witnessing firsthand the disaster.
Sam, a diving instructor in Lahaina, has been couch-surfing since he escaped the fires that overtook area neighborhoods, his mother Wendy said. The former W-SR cross country athlete is safe, Wendy confirmed.
Wendy has been in limited contact with him due to disruptions caused by the tragedy.
Sam lived in Maui working as a diving instructor at Lahaina Divers. He moved there in June after graduating from Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado. It was his first professional job after college.
“He was really excited and having a great time,” Wendy told Waverly Newspapers. “Sam was fitting in and figuring things out. Then Tuesday at 4 a.m., we got a call from him saying he was safe and that he just wanted to let us know that.”
Wendy says the call caught her by surprise because his parents hadn’t yet found out about the fires.
“After letting us know he was safe, the phones went dead for almost 20 hours,” she said. “Now we know more of the story, the fire started when Sam was on his day off and he was at Lahaina Divers. Evacuation orders went out and Sam’s apartment is 6 miles from downtown Lahaina.”
Sam and his friends responded to the emergency quickly.
“Sam and 17 of his coworkers hitchhiked to his apartment,” Wendy said. “He said, ‘Mom it went so fast we couldn’t get to the cars, so we decided to hitchhike.’”
For two days Sam and his coworkers were stuck in his apartment complex while they figured out their next options.
“He called us Wednesday night and said they were trying to get out tomorrow and were going to try to get to the side of the island where the airport is,” Wendy said. “They didn’t have power or water anymore and the nearest grocery stores were burning down.”
Wendy says that she believes Sam’s phone then died after that call and for much of Thursday because it was nearly 20 hours until he was heard from again.
“When they reached the other side of the island, Sam pulled into a gas station, plugged in his phone, and called me he told me,” Wendy said. “Now he is staying with some people on the safe side of the island.”
Sam made the journey with only his legal documents, three sets of clothes, and his laptop.
As of Friday afternoon, things are definitely looking better compared to the rest of the week, Wendy says.
“He can’t just find another job that he loves, his job is gone,” Wendy said. “So, he is trying to decide whether to leave even though he loves Maui.”
Now that Sam is safe, the family is trying to help work out the logistics.
“We have talked about trying to figure out his lease and whether can he get out of it,” Wendy said. “We are going to check out FEMA and see if he qualifies for anything to cover expenses. We don’t know if he qualifies for expenses or if he can even get off the island.”
The week has been filled with mixed emotions for the Kepfords.
“We are just so thankful he is safe,” Wendy said. “But the reality is that he has lost his job and all of his dive gear. He is having a lot of comfort by just being with his friends. I told him to take a few days and to just breathe. He loves it in Maui and doesn’t want to leave but will have to make some hard decisions in the next few days or weeks.”
In the meantime, Wendys says Sam can use some help from well wishers.
“If anyone wants to send him food money that would be helpful,” she said. “He will have to replace all of his dive money. Of course, he has us so we will make sure he is okay, but if anyone wants to help him, we can give them his Venmo or give it to us and we will forward it to him.”
The Lahaina Divers of Maui have created a GoFundMe page for their employees, one of which is Sam Kepford. Here is the link. https://www.gofundme.com/f/75qq6-lahaina-divers-staff-official-maui-fire-relief?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer. Another way to give money directly to Sam Kepford is through his Venmo: Sam-kepford.
Wendy says that everything she knows about the events of this last week comes from only a few 10-minute phone calls with Sam.
“We have had a lot of family and friends reach out, which has meant the world to Sam to know people are checking in on him,” she said. “I know he will figure it out and get back on his feet. He is self-reliant and resilient. I just keep saying, if it had to happen to anyone, we know Sam can figure it out.”