WAVERLY – Casey Klunder has been named the next head baseball coach at Wartburg College, John Cochrane, the Lowell J. Walker Athletics Directorship Endowed Chair announced.
"Casey Klunder will bring a professional presence and leadership quality to our baseball program that will immediately elevate the quality of experience of our student-athletes and our level of success," said Cochrane. "He is well respected by everyone in our community who has interacted with him at every level, and he has a very visible passion for being at this place. We are excited about the impact Casey will have on the young men in our baseball program who will now have the opportunity to grow and develop under his direction."
Klunder returns to Waverly after spending the last two seasons as the head coach at Central College. During his time in Pella, Klunder had four All-Conference selections, including three First-team honorees. In his first season at Central, the Dutch won three games over ranked opponents and brought in a recruiting class of 22 players.
"I'd like to thank Mr. Cochrane, Mr. Willis and the search committee for this outstanding opportunity," said Klunder. "I've long admired Wartburg from both near and far, and I'm excited to be a part of the Knight family. Leading the Wartburg baseball program comes with tremendous responsibility, which I fully embrace, and I'm excited to get started."
Before his time at Central, he was the head baseball coach at Waverly-Shell Rock High School from 2006-2021. He had an overall record of 386-185 over his 15-year tenure. In 2015 he coached the Go-Hawks to a 3A state championship and was named Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association State Coach of the Year. Klunder led teams to eight conference titles and 44 of his players went on to play collegiate baseball.
"After living in Waverly for most of my life, moving away from friends and family two years ago was an extremely difficult decision but I feel very fortunate to be able to come home," said Klunder. "My mother lives four blocks from Hertel Field. I look forward to having her at the games and also allowing her to spend more time with her grandson again."
Klunder earned his bachelor's degree from Waldorf College in 2007. He earned his master's degree from Upper Iowa in 2011. Klunder taught special education from 2008-2021 at various locations for Lutheran Services in Iowa as well as in the Waverly-Shell Rock school district.
He will begin his duties at Wartburg on Monday, May 22.