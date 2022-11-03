 An Iowa nurse who diverted narcotics from two Waterloo area nursing homes, including a pain pill from a 95-year-old who was suffering from chronic pain and dementia, was sentenced November 2, 2022, to a year in federal prison, according to a press release from the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa.

Matthew Daniel Bowlden, age 32, formerly of Waterloo and Centerville, Iowa, received the prison term after a May 18, 2022 guilty plea to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge. 