Waverly’s former mayor, the late Keith Schuldt ,will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. on May 17, at Harlington Cemetery, his family told Waverly Newspapers.
The family is inviting the community to the gravesite ceremony and the reception, which will follow at the Waverly Civic Center.
Pastor Mark Anderson, interim pastor at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, will officiate the service.
Schuldt’s daughter, Jill Schuldt, of New York, will read a eulogy.
Schuldt, who served as mayor for two consecutive terms starting in 1990, grew up in the Waverly Children’s Home, an orphanage.
He pulled himself up by his bootstraps and became a successful entrepreneur, and later a generous donor to Wartburg College.
He passed away on Dec. 28, 2021, at the age of 89.
He was married to his wife, Carlene Joy Merle, for 58 years and will be laid to rest in the family plot.