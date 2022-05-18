By ANELIA K. DIMITROVA
A life is a living version of an epitaph.
The inscription on Keith Schuldt’s headstone has no special message, but tells a laconic story in the timeline of his birth and death.
On the right of the oblong stone, under the family name Schuldt, the words read:
Keith H June 7, 1932-Dec. 28, 2021; Carlene Joy Sept. 28, 1936-June 29, 2014.
Husband and wife of 58 years, Keith and Joy were finally reunited under the same stone in the family plot in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly on Tuesday.
It had taken some time for this to happen as Joy had departed nearly eight years earlier, and Keith’s passing in December, and his return to Waverly, were partly delayed by the logistics of the living, hence the belated Waverly ceremony.
Schuldt’s daughters, Jill Schuldt and Beth White, along with Beth’s husband Woody, were here to say farewell to a beloved father and a role model.
Wayne Kuethe, of Readlyn, was here to part with a treasured childhood friend.
Waverly’s former mayor, Chuck Infelt, was here to honor the work of one of his predecessors, since Keith served as Waverly’s mayor from 1990 to 1994.
Standing by the gravesite and facing the line of several chairs where a handful of mourners sat, Pastor Mark Anderson of St. Paul’s church read passages from the Scripture.
Jill, who had traveled from New York City, where she lives, reminded those present of her father’s remarkable journey.
Keith was born in Dysart, but he grew up at the Waverly Children’s Home. He graduated from Shell Rock High School in 1941 “where he was noted for his athletic prowess.”
He moved to California to join the Navy right after graduation and while in the service, met Joy during a dinner dance at her church. The two married on April 28, 1956 in Long Beach, California.
He had a successful career as a businessman in El Segundo, California, and worked as a leader, philanthropist, real estate investor and supporter of education, the arts and underrepresented communities.
In 1988, Keith returned to Waverly from California and invested himself in the community that had molded him into the man he had become.
As mayor, he took the lead on the building of the Civic Center, and Kid’s Kingdom, the city’s playground in Memorial Park, as well as other projects, including the irrigation system of the city-owned golf course, the Fourth Street Industrial Park and the fire department.
Jill praised her father’s philanthropic endeavors that have benefited the community, including an apartment complex providing independent living housing for community members of North Star Community Services, St. Paul’s and Trinity United Methodist churches in Waverly, Wartburg College and the W, the sports complex in town.
Keith was a changed man after the loss of his wife, Jill said.
He spent the last six years of his life in Michigan.
“Making his return as he did in 1988, Keith Schuldt again comes full circle being laid to rest on this 17th day of May 22, with our mother,” she noted.
She said that the date took on a deeper meaning for the family when she learned from her sister that it was on May 17, 32 years ago that Beth met her future husband, Woody White.
“Keith will be remembered for his big heart, sharp wit and good sense of humor, candy making, card playing and his love for a good game of golf,” she said, “but most of all, for his engagement, concern, compassion and support for his community and the under represented.”
A luncheon at the Civic Center followed where stories were swapped about Keith. A small table display featured pictures of his youth and family.
In the course of his 89 years, Keith Schuldt left Iowa for California and Michigan, but ultimately, returned to be laid to rest in the town where he took his stand.
“He may have left Waverly, but Waverly never left him in his thoughts and in his heart,” Jill said.