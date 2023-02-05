Editor's Note: Riley Cole served as the first female sports editor of Waverly Newspapers from 2018 t0 2019. A Manchester native and a 2017 Wartburg alumna, on Feb. 2-3, she was one of two women who announced at the IGHSAU-Sanctioned Girls State Wrestling Tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, giving her an opportunity to reflect and reconnect with her experiences covering sports in Waverly, which was instrumental in her career development. Her essay captures some of that history for the record. 

Nearly one year ago, the State of Iowa was buzzing with the announcement of girls wrestling being a sanctioned sport by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU). This past weekend at Xtream Arena in Coralville, the efforts and impact of that decision were on full display with the first sanctioned Girls State Wrestling Tournament.