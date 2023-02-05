Editor's Note: Riley Cole served as the first female sports editor of Waverly Newspapers from 2018 t0 2019. A Manchester native and a 2017 Wartburg alumna, on Feb. 2-3, she was one of two women who announced at the IGHSAU-Sanctioned Girls State Wrestling Tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, giving her an opportunity to reflect and reconnect with her experiences covering sports in Waverly, which was instrumental in her career development. Her essay captures some of that history for the record.
Nearly one year ago, the State of Iowa was buzzing with the announcement of girls wrestling being a sanctioned sport by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU). This past weekend at Xtream Arena in Coralville, the efforts and impact of that decision were on full display with the first sanctioned Girls State Wrestling Tournament.
I was one of the lucky ones having been involved with the tournament as one of two female public address announcers. My start in public address announcing for girls wrestling is intertwined with Waverly-Shell Rock High School, as it was the Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association (IWCOA) Girls State Wrestling Tournament in 2020 when I first announced.
From there, and due to my personal connections with former Waverly-Shell Rock Athletic Director Dave Litterer and former West Delaware Athletic Director and family friend Bob Murphy, it’s been something I’ve done ever since, allowing me to witness the unprecedented growth of girls wrestling in our state. The opportunity to play a small role in the Girls State Wrestling Tournament for the past four years is something I take tremendous pride and joy in.
During the tournament, I couldn’t help but think of all of the work that has gone into the sanctioning of girls wrestling. With Xtream Arena being decked out in IGHSAU flair and pink as well as having a sell-out crowd for Thursday’s session, it was evident that the State of Iowa was more than ready for girls wrestling. Knowing the level of importance around this tournament, I wanted to do my best at creating an environment that fans, coaches, and of course, our first-ever sanctioned state qualifiers would remember. Each girl who weighed in for the tournament, along with coaches, deserved to have a stage that they could compete at a high level and most importantly, show the State of Iowa, that girls can wrestle, too. Not only can girls wrestle in our state, but they can do it with tremendous emotion – you heard it with screaming fans and you saw it with hard-fought tears after a tough loss.
As someone who blazed her own trail in the world of sports journalism and was the first female sports editor in the Waverly Newspapers’ (at the time) 162-year-old history, this type of opportunity and recognition is pivotal in ensuring a bright future for high school girls on the wrestling mats. By sanctioning girls wrestling, the IGHSAU made the right choice in providing women wrestlers in the State of Iowa with a years-long dream for many.
This landmark decision is one that women wrestlers in prior years did not have the exact opportunity, yet they took it upon themselves to continue showing up and showing out – reaffirming the need for girls wrestling to be a sanctioned sport in Iowa. I’m thinking of wrestlers like AGWSR’s Ali Gerbrecht, who is now the head girls wrestling coach at Cedar Falls; Jacey & Avery Meier of Waverly-Shell Rock, who were in many corners this weekend coaching the Go-Hawks with their dad Josh; Toyia Griffin of Nashua-Plainfield, who now wrestles at the collegiate level at William Penn University; and so many others. Thanks to the prior generations of women wrestlers in the State of Iowa, many of us wrestling supporters, myself included, knew someday the opportunity would present itself for girls wrestling to be “official” in Iowa.
Well, that day came and each and every girl who went out for girls wrestling in the past, present, or future, played a role in getting Iowa to where it is today. These women wrestlers grappled with this well-deserved opportunity with a sense of purpose, grace, and dedication.
I firmly believe this year’s inaugural IGHSAU Girls State Wrestling Tournament was a dream come true for many, having had the opportunity to participate in a sport that so many of us love. With that being said, there are still opportunities for all of us to continue playing our part in growing the sport of girls wrestling in Iowa. This includes going to girls wrestling events and supporting your favorite teams, encouraging other girls to try the sport at camps or practices, and simply giving girls the courage to continue fighting for their dreams and maybe trying something new.
After the IGHSAU Girls State Wrestling Tournament, I am full of many emotions, especially pride. I am proud to be a woman who loves sports. I’m proud to be a wrestling fan. I’m proud to be an Iowan. Most importantly, I am proud of all of our women wrestlers in the state. To those courageous women - you did it, and you did it well. Because of you, your coaches, and your fans, Iowa has become a place for girls wrestling.