Older Iowans living in long-term care settings shared their spirited messages of gratitude as part of a unique and friendly competition held throughout November, leading up to Thanksgiving week. In poignant photos and social media shares, older people celebrated everything from family to “a front porch for enjoying the quiet and outdoors,” exercise class teachers and others who brighten their lives…along with “being alive.”
Long-term care communities in Fort Dodge and Waverly tied for first place in the first competition hosted by Leading Age Iowa, a statewide organization of not-for-profit aging services providers.
The winners – Friendship Haven in Fort Dodge and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly – received a special surprise for residents and staff to enjoy this Thanksgiving: a 6 foot-tall inflatable turkey to note that “this community is filled with gratitude.”
In a TikTok video, Friendship Haven staff danced alongside the giant turkey. Bartels Lutheran staff gathered around their prize.
“We wanted to host this friendly competition to not only elevate the benefits of a gratitude practice but also showcase the wisdom and unique perspectives of older adults,” said LeadingAge Iowa’s President & CEO, Shannon Strickler. “We hoped to even burst some stereotypes about aging along the way.”
Five other Iowa providers received Honorable Mention in the statewide contest:
- Oaknoll, Iowa City
- Newton Village, Newton
- Sunrise, Sioux City
- United Presbyterian Home, Washington
- Stonehill Communities, Dubuque