Gratitude Turkey

Bartels Lutheran staff gathered around their prize for this photo.

Older Iowans living in long-term care settings shared their spirited messages of gratitude as part of a unique and friendly competition held throughout November, leading up to Thanksgiving week. In poignant photos and social media shares, older people celebrated everything from family to “a front porch for enjoying the quiet and outdoors,” exercise class teachers and others who brighten their lives…along with “being alive.”

Long-term care communities in Fort Dodge and Waverly tied for first place in the first competition hosted by Leading Age Iowa, a statewide organization of not-for-profit aging services providers.