Busiek

Dave Busiek

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed.

On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. One block from the church parking lot, I saw some people and a few police officers standing on a corner. It all looked calm. I didn’t see any wrecked vehicles. Nothing on fire.

Dave Busiek spent 43 years working in Iowa radio and television newsrooms as a reporter, anchor and the last 30 years as news director of KCCI-TV, the CBS affiliate in Des Moines. This article appeared on Aug. 30 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.