Four people were injured in a collision on Highway 3 on June 16.
The investigation by the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office determined that the driver, Michael Weidemann, of Sumner, who was driving a gray 2023 Chevy Traverse, was eastbound on Highway 3 when driver Zachary Meunier, of Le Claire, who was driving a blue 2014 Ford Focus was on the northbound off ramp from Highway 63 pulled out in front of the Chevy Traverse to go west on Highway 3. The Chevy Traverse hit the Ford Focus in the driver’s door. Weideman and the two other occupants of the Chevy Traverse were transported to Allen hospital for evaluation as was Meunier. Meunier was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Iowa DNR, Denver Ambulance Service, Denver Fire, and Del’s Auto Service.