SILVIS, Ill. — UNI’s Victoria Hualde Zúñiga and Tommy Doyle recorded breakout performances at TPC Deere Run on Sunday and Monday, leading the Panther golf teams to their best team finishes of the spring season at the Western Illinois University Invite.
Haulde, who shot a season-best round of 75 (+4) in Sunday’s opening round, finished in fourth place with a final score of 231 (+18) as the UNI women took third place in the six-team field, its highest finish of the 2022-23 season. Anna Jensen finished just three spots behind Haulde in seventh place shooting 234 (+22), while Lily Bredemeier overcame a tough first round to tie for 14th place, scoring a season-best 76 in the second round to finish with 241 (+29).
McKenna Mallow closed the tournament shooting a 78 (+7) in Tuesday’s final round to finish in 17th place overall at 244 (+31), while Madison Humke, who competed as an individual, tied for 18th place with a score of 245 (+32). Rylie Driskell finished in 23rd after finishing the two-day event with a final score of 252 (+39).
On the men’s side, Doyle shot 76 (+5) and 73 (+2) in his first two rounds of play before closing with a 71 (E) on Tuesday to total 220 (+7) and finish in a tie for 6th place, leading the Panthers to a 5th place team finish. Griffin Parker also posted a top-10 finish on the individual leaderboard by shooting an impressive season-best 68 (-3) in the opening round, finishing one stroke behind Doyle to tie for eighth place with a total score of 221 (+8).
Thomas Storbeck and Connor Van Weelden both tied for 30th after scoring a 231 (+18), as JD Pollard shot consistently in the high-70s to finish in 33rd place, scoring a 232 (+19). Ben Bermel, competing as an individual in his first tournament since the early fall, tied for 46th place with a final score of 237 (+24).