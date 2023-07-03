A beautiful Fourth of July display on Shell Rock’s North Cherry Street greeted families and floats as they lined up on Tuesday for the 10 a.m. Independence Day parade.
It consists of a wedding arch, with a small hanging wreath in patriotic colors and miniature flags. Under the arch stands the sculpture of a cow with a red, white and blue lei around its neck. Two milk cans and a wagon wheel complete the setup.
Waving in the wind above it all is the American flag.
The display sums up the family history of Sande and Allan Fehring, who have lived here for 36 years. Allan retired a couple of years ago from Nestlé, after 35 years, and Sande is an order processor at Rada Manufacturing, a Waverly-grown knife-maker, which is marking its 75th anniversary this year. She has been with Rada for 25 years.
In its picture perfect iteration for the parade, the display on the Fehring lawn reflects the meaning of the Fourth of July as it refracts in the lives of this salt-of-the-earth local couple who value hard work and raised three daughters, Jessie, Randi and Terry.
As July Fourth approached, Sande and Allan put on the finishing touches on Friday when Sande returned home from work.
The arch is this year’s newest addition. The rest of it has been permanent.
The Fehrings posted the American flag as soon as they moved to town, in late 1986. At least twice a year, they put up a new flag because the northwestern wind is rather rough on the fabric, tattering it.
About 10 years ago, the black-and-white cement cow joined the display. It stands for all the hard work of Sande’s parents, Marlys and Bob Popes, who had a dairy farm west of Plainfield, a happy place where Sande and her two younger brothers, Mark and Dean, grew up.
Born on March 17, 1931 in Charles City, Bob served in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War. When Bob passed away on Aug. 3, 2013, Marlys had to move away from the farm, hence the cow, which had been sitting near the doorstep of the farmhouse for 30 plus years, needed a new home.
It was a special family heirloom and Sande could not let it go in good conscience. She had it brought to Shell Rock as a memento of the past. The Holstein cow does not have a name– at least not yet– but it has a special place in the history of the family as all 10 grandkids and a “good” handful of great-grandkids have had their pictures taken, sitting on its back.
The cow has been repainted twice as the elements are as hard on it as they are on the flag, but Sande keeps the original design intact.
“She stays the same,” Sande said of the cow.
Sande says she often gets asked, ”Why the cow in town?” and she loves answering this question because it gives her a chance to talk about growing up on the farm.
“It’s just a really neat story,” she said.
The milk cans, too, are also a keepsake. The family used them when the electricity went out on the farm and they had to store extra milk.
The only purchased element in the display is the wagon wheel, which Sande bought 15 years ago, as its antique feel fit into the theme of the arrangement.
And now to the arch. Last June, Sande’s niece, Kilie Popes and her husband, Dakota Garretson, tied the knot at the Hidden Acre in Waverly. They kept the arch and as the young family moved to their Clarksville home, the arch landed in Sande’s front yard.
“This year, I decided to decorate,” she said. “Normally, I don’t get this extravagant. But this year, because I had the arch, it just gave me lots of ideas.”