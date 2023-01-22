Waverly- A big second half was needed for the Waverly-Shell Rock on Saturday.
Less than 24 hours after losing a close game to Charles City, Benton came into Waverly looking to show the team's growth.
The Go-Hawks jumped out to a 14-9 lead after the first quarter and continued to roll on offense, taking a 31-25 lead into halftime.
Cole Marsh led the scoring going into half with eight points, all coming in the first quarter.
Noah Frazell, W-SR's leading scorer averaging 16 points per game, only had one 3-pointer and three points at halftime. But that all changed in the second half. Noah quietly had eight points in the third quarter to help the Go-Hawks lead 46-39 going into the final quarter.
The hot shooting hit its peak for Noah in the fourth quarter. Noah hit three 3-pointers including a massive shot to put the Go-Hawks back on top with less than two minutes left in the game.
"It was huge," head coach Nate Steege said. "The one he hit late to put us back on top, for him to just step up and hit the shot like it was no big deal that's just who Noah is. He's a shooter that believes in himself and we believe in him. He got a good look and we want him to shoot that every time."
For Noah, the hot shooting in the second half was simple.
"They just started hitting," Noah said. "That's it."
Jordan Kruse got his only points of the game in the final seconds to ice the game and give W-SR the 64-60 win. Noah finished the game with a game high 20 points as well as six 3-pointers. Luke Frazell was third on the team with 10 points.
Off of the bench, Benny Ramker and Clay Draper combined for 18 points and showed off the Go-Hawks deep bench.
"I think one of our strengths is our depth," Steege said. "Having the ability to go to different guys down the stretch, whoever has the hot hand and that is what we like about our bench. We feel that we can sub without losing anything on the court and that will continue to be a thing for us the rest of the year. I think Clay and Benny have been playing great recently."
After falling to Charles City the night prior, losing two games in the span of 24 hours was not something that Steege wanted.
"It was really important," Steege said. "We talked about bouncing back and talking care of business while also controlling the things that we can control. We can't change anything that happened last night and we don't want it to impact the outcome from today."
W-SR sunk 14 three's en route to its 10th win on the season and coming into the year, Steege wasn't sure where the team would be at at this point.
"It was hard to tell what our team was going to be early," Steege said. "We knew that we had a tough schedule early and we dealt with some injuries early. I felt like we hit our strides the last couple weeks. I like where we are at and I think this team has potential. I don't think we've hit our peak and we aren't playing our best basketball yet, but that's ok. We want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season."