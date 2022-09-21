Two important signs took a stand in Waverly on Wednesday afternoon — one on the back side of a former popular restaurant and another one in a popular city park.
They each tell a story.
Two important signs took a stand in Waverly on Wednesday afternoon — one on the back side of a former popular restaurant and another one in a popular city park.
They each tell a story.
It is the kind of story every town would love to brag about— one of betterment and development.
It is the story of Waverly’s growth.
In the case of the restaurant, Waverly’s own Bobby Hart and wife Megan Sobczak were lending their talents to painting decorative designs and a new sign above the back door of what was once the East Bremer Diner. Their work made the point that a new beginning is under way.
The new name of the long-awaited establishment is Frederick’s Sips N Eats. Waverly Newspapers has reached out to the owner for a followup story on what promises to be a trendy eatery.
As Hart moved his brush several blocks away, across the river two workers were putting up the sign in South Riverside Park. That sign signified the completion of a job long in the making.
Installing the sign South Riverside Park is the exclamation mark to the completion of all the hard work that has been going on in the park for a couple of years.
The pavilion, the decorative railroad path and the recently completed mural on the side of the Farmers Exchange building were the major pieces of the vision.
During the recent Day of Caring, volunteers planted grasses and flowers to add texture and color to the space.
Opposite the pavilion, freshly planted trees now stand as stalwarts.
On Wednesday afternoon, Matt Thesing and Richard Flynn, of Nagle Signs, cemented the sign marking the name of the park.
They said it was the last in a series of signs they had placed in all Waverly parks over the course of several months.
And now it is done.
