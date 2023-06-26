Saturday, July 1
10 a.m. Teen/ Adult Kayak Races at Indian Pond, Sponsored by AAHZ Insurance & Investments. Register 10 a.m. $3.00 Fee Race at 10:30 a.m.
11:30 a.m. Fun Float on the Wapsie River, Sponsored by Tripoli Panther Wrestling Club. Registration & Waiver at Community Building till 1 p.m. $10.00 Fee with 4 p.m. drawing for prizes. Float immediately from old Hwy 63 Bridge. Drawing at Ellie May’s. Presence not required.
Sunday, July 2
8 a.m. Flag Raising at Veteran Memorial
9 a.m. Community Church Service. City Park Shelter. Bring your lawn chairs!
1 p.m. Schafkopf Card Tournament, Sponsored by P & P Excavating. Registration @ 12:30 p.m. $10.00 Entry Fee. Play 1 to 5 p.m. in Community Building. Payout top 3 places. BYOB
Monday, July 3
8 p.m. Crowning King & Queen, 3rd Street in front of Security State Bank. Darol Stahlhut & Esther Oberheu.
8:30 p.m. Golf Cart Parade, Start at Security State Bank. End at City Park. Prizes: Most Patriotic, Most Unique, Judges Choice
9 p.m. Smores at City Park Shelter
Tuesday, July 4
1 p.m. Bean Bag Tournament, Sponsored by Tripoli Athletic Boosters. South of tennis court. $20.00 Entry Fee per team. Registration at 12:30 p.m. Starts at 1 p.m.
1:30 p.m. Kiddie Parade. Meet by Park Shelter at 1:15 p.m.
2 p.m. Main Parade No fees! Bring your entry! Line up on 1st Ave & 1st Street at 1:30 p.m.
3 p.m. Bingo in the Community Building
3 p.m. Kiddie Activities in the City Park. Darrel the Balloon Man Ice Cream by Hightail, Inflatable Obstacle Course Rope Tying Demo, Slip and Slide (Bring Towels)
3 p.m. BBQ Chicken Supper at St. John’s Church. Serving to 7 p.m. Picnic tables behind church. Carry out line up on Third Street. Exit on 4th Ave.
3:30 p.m. — Kerry Bergmann Ball Field Dedication
4 p.m. Fish over Dam (East Alcock Park). Sponsored by Dollars for Scholars. Buy fish for chance to win cash prizes! Presence not required to win.
4:30 p.m. Kiddie Pedal Power Tractor Pull, Sponsored by Petersen Snow Removal. 4 p.m. Registration. Prize per age group!
Dusk Fireworks by Frederika Fire Department, East of City Park