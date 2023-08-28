Expectant families and families with children from newborn to 12 years old are invited to a free car seat check-up event. Trained staff will be ready to assist families in making sure their children are riding safely. This free event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Jerry Roling Motors in Waverly.
Waverly Health Center staff will check seats for proper installation, provide education to parents and caregivers, and replace expired, recalled or damaged car seats.
“Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death and injuries for children,” stated Allison Martin, WHC community health specialist. “We want to make sure that car seats are installed properly. Correct use of car seats can greatly reduce the risk of death and injury.”
This event is made possible through funding from Jerry Roling Motors and Roling Ford.
For more information, please contact Allison Martin at 319-483-1361.