WAVERLY, Iowa – There are three remaining free public events at Waverly Health Center this month:
Tuesday, September 20
WAVERLY, Iowa – There are three remaining free public events at Waverly Health Center this month:
Tuesday, September 20
6 to 7 p.m. – Speakers Series: “Dementia Friends”
Dr. Elaine Eshbaugh, professor of gerontology at University of Northern Iowa will present a Dementia Friends Session. Each participant will earn their Dementia Friend certification and learn about the state of Iowa’s only dementia simulation house.
According to Dementia Friends USA, a Dementia Friend is someone who learns what it’s like to live with dementia and then turns that understanding into action. From telling friends about the Dementia Friends program to visiting someone who is living with dementia, every action counts. Anyone of any age can be a Dementia Friend!
This free Speakers Series will be held in person only in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at Waverly Health Center. There will be no Google Meet option. Masks are required. Call (319) 483-1360 with any questions.
Wednesday, September 21
3 to 5 p.m. – Advanced Care Planning Clinic
Completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney can help make your wishes known upfront regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs. WHC offers free assistance to help you through the process.
The clinic will be held by appointment only. Masks are required. Call (319) 352-4951 to register. Bring a valid ID.
Thursday, September 22
6 to 7 p.m. – Free Surgical Weight Loss Seminar
Has your weight caused problems, emotional pain, or prevented you from taking part in social and physical activities? If you’ve tried to lose weight without success, plan to attend this free presentation, either in person in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC or via Google Meet.
To join via Google, visit meet.google.com/yea-uhvz-nab
Or you can dial +1 320-322-1953 and enter PIN 189 717 726#
This presentation is open to all. Masks are required. Registration is requested at (319) 483-1360 or www.waverlyhealthcenter.org/fitagain
