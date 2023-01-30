AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is again offering free tax preparation assistance and electronic filing at the Waverly Public Library, 1500 W. Bremer Avenue. The free tax service runs from February 2 through April 14 on Thursdays and Fridays. Assistance is available only by appointment.

This year, Tax-Aide Waverly is returning to a one-visit service. Tax returns will be prepared while the client waits – usually within 60-90 minutes.