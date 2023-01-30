AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is again offering free tax preparation assistance and electronic filing at the Waverly Public Library, 1500 W. Bremer Avenue. The free tax service runs from February 2 through April 14 on Thursdays and Fridays. Assistance is available only by appointment.
This year, Tax-Aide Waverly is returning to a one-visit service. Tax returns will be prepared while the client waits – usually within 60-90 minutes.
To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 319-334-1019. Calls are answered Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Appointment scheduling is provided by volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), a project of the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley.
Volunteers are IRS-certified and trained in completing federal and Iowa tax returns for individuals that can include education credits, earned income credits, child and dependent care, itemized deductions, sale of stock and other items relevant to the senior population or households on limited incomes. Volunteers are not trained to do returns involving partnerships, rental properties or depreciation and inventory.
Tax-Aide is a nationwide volunteer service sponsored by AARP Foundation and the Internal Revenue Service.