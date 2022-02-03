Starting Friday, Feb. 4, AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program is again offering free tax assistance at the Waverly Public Library for people of all ages with low to moderate incomes.
Tax-Aide services are available by appointment on Fridays from February 4 through April 8. The Waverly Public Library is located at 1500 W. Bremer Ave.
To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 319-334-1019. Calls are answered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Appointments can also be scheduled online at www.vccv.org/taxaide.
Volunteers are IRS-certified and trained in completing federal and state tax returns for individuals that include education credits, earned income credits, child and dependent care, itemized deductions, sale of stock and other items relevant to the senior population or households on limited incomes. Volunteers are not trained to do returns involving partnerships, rental properties or depreciation and inventory.
Tax-Aide is a nationwide volunteer service sponsored by AARP Foundation and the Internal Revenue Service.