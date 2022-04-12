WAVERLY, Iowa – Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host a “Welcome to Medicare” presentation on Thursday, April 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden. This event is free and open to the public. Plan to attend if you have questions or want more information regarding Medicare.
WHC has partnered with the State of Iowa Insurance Division to sponsor the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) for Bremer County and the surrounding areas. The program has trained volunteers who provide free, confidential counseling and information to individuals with questions about Medicare.
Registration is required at (319) 483-1360. Masks are required.