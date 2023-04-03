Are you going to be eligible for Medicare in the near future? Have you been on Medicare for awhile and want to better understand what it offers? Do you have a family member you help with Medicare issues?
“Welcome to Medicare” is for you! This free two hour seminar offered by Waverly Health Center (WHC) SHIIP counselors will be held Tuesday, April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. The seminar will be held in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Please register by April 14 by calling (319) 483-1360.
“We’re excited to offer this free seminar to the community,” says Keegan Voelker, community outreach specialist at WHC. “Medicare is such an important program and understanding what it offers helps assure that anyone eligible gets the health benefits they deserve,” she adds.
“Welcome to Medicare” will cover Medicare Part A and Part B benefits, the prescription drug benefit (Part D), Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare supplement insurance. For more information or questions, call (319) 483-1360.
SHIIP, the Senior Health Insurance Information Program, is a service of the State of Iowa. SHIIP services are free, confidential and unbiased. SHIIP counselors are trained by the state and do not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies or agencies. Waverly Health Center is a local sponsor for SHIIP in Bremer County.