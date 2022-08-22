Are you going to be eligible for Medicare in the near future? Have you been on Medicare for awhile and want to better understand what it offers? Do you have a family member you help with Medicare issues?

“Welcome to Medicare” is for you! This free two hour seminar offered by Waverly Health Center SHIIP counselors will be held Thursday, September 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. The seminar will be held in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at Waverly Health Center. Please register by September 9 by calling (319) 483-1360.