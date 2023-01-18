French film fest 23

The third annual French Film Festival, hosted by the UNI Department of Languages & Literatures, will be held Jan. 22 through Feb. 26.

CEDAR FALLS– A hip hop opera, an animated account of the Spanish Civil War and a tale about a journalist whose life is upended – these are some of films streaming as part of the UNI’s 2023 French Film Festival.

The third annual French Film Festival, hosted by the UNI Department of Languages & Literatures, will be held Jan. 22 through Feb. 26. Six French films, all with English subtitles, will be available to stream virtually over six weeks beginning in late January. A post-screening discussion for each film will be held in a hybrid format, with both in-person and virtual options.