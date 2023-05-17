The Bremer County Historical Society offers a glimpse into Bremer’s past.
Now open for its 2023 season, the museum located at the corner of Fourth Street and West Bremer, is ready to welcome visitors from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursday and 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The season will last until the end of October.
The museum, originally the Daily House Hotel built in 1862, displays items from Bremer County dating back to the mid nineteenth century when W. P. Harmon founded Waverly, according to Jan Heinemann, the volunteer curator of the Historical Society.
The mission of the Bremer County Historical Society is to kindle and keep alive an interest in local history by collecting, preserving, and sharing materials relating to that history, according to a press release from the historical society.
Many items in the museum connect to people whose legacies are still felt in Waverly today. There are several exhibits throughout the building, including most of the pieces comprising a bedroom, which were owned by the Rohlf family whose name is now graces the Memorial Clinic in town. An astute observer will also find mentions of George Kohlmann, for whom a park in Waverly is named for.
“Most of the items are donated by people who are cleaning out their house or their parents’ or grandparents’ houses,” Heinemann said.
While the museum doesn’t have any new items showcased this season, Heinemann was quick to point out a silver water pitcher that was donated to the museum last year by Elizabeth Hartman.
“It goes in spurts for a while and nothing,” Heinemann said about donations. “Then all of a sudden everybody’s got something.”
But while the interior of the building is largely the same as years prior, the exterior of the Historical Society building is recently coming off of a major restoration. The 161-year-old building’s east wall weakened over the years. The three-layered wall’s middle layer turned into rubble with the harsh weather conditions of Waverly.
The restoration started in December of last year and ended on Feb. 14 of this year. The restoration went well and the museum is ready to open its doors to visitors.
“We are happy now that we have the wall fixed and we don’t have to worry about the building falling down on that side,” Heinemann said.
The Bremer County Historical Society Muesum’s next goal is to fix the interior wall plasters that cracked all around the museum with the restoration.
The third floor, which usually displays a hotel room, kitchen, lawyer’s desk, sportswear and more, is currently closed due to dust from the construction done during renovation, but the plan is to have the floor opened again once the museum can do their yearly cleaning.
Day-pass admission fees are $5 for adults (13 years and up) and $3 for youth (6-12 years). Children five years and under are admitted for free. Annual memberships, which offer free admission for the season, are available for donations of $35 or more. Season passes, which provide unlimited visits, are available to individuals 13 years and up for $20 and for families (two adults plus children 12 and under residing at the same address) for $40.
The Museum is dependent upon volunteers to maintain their operating hours, according to a press release, and is looking for volunteers for board members, grant writing, janitorial tasks, building management, capital campaign management, communications (newspaper articles), social media maintenance (website, Facebook page), and members for the following committees: fundraising, educational programs, collections, community and family programs, outreach and events, and building and maintenance.
Monetary contributions are also needed to keep the Museum open and fund ongoing projects. Donations can be made online at https://www.bremercountyhistoricalsociety.org/ or mailed to the Bremer County Historical Society, 402 West Bremer Avenue, Waverly, IA 50677. Donations to this 501©(3) organization are fully tax-deductible.