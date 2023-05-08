Lucy Bell is just 9 years old, but she is a business owner.
Last year was her first at the Waverly Farmers Market as a local entrepreneur, so this time around, she is more seasoned in her business, Lucy’s Pretty Pretzels.
On Saturday morning, the St. Paul’s third-grader was one of 19 vendors who popped their tents in South Riverside Park in the fully renovated space built by the city. It features a state-of-the-art shelter, a decorative walkway, a nod to the railroad that was once here, and a memorial mural of that location by Waverly’s artist Dan Hatala.
It is only fitting that after a couple of relocations, at long last, area bakers, veggie growers, soap makers, green thumbers, farmers, honey producers, jewelers and crafters, to mention a few, collectively known as the Waverly Farmers Market, now have a permanent spot in town, and one that is easily accessible and aesthetically inviting.
The farmers market has become a gathering place where one can find fresh picks, tasty treats and crafted creations and meet down-to-earth people.
With the early Saturday morning drizzle that quickly turned into a downpour, the shelter offered dry spots to several of the vendors, who moved under its roof, while others toughed it out in their tents.
May 6 was a busy day in town, as across the Cedar River, townsfolk and out-of-town visitors packed Kohlmann Park for the Waverly Art Walk, which, together with the farmers market, kicked off the blooming and biking season.
In between bites of Scratch cupcakes and sips of thinkwell. coffee, another Waverly startup with a shingle at 123 W. Bremer Ave., young parents with kids, groups of teens or white-haired couples crossed Bremer Avenue back and forth to sample both events.
Babies napped in carriers and strollers, dogs pulled their owners in the direction of their noses rather than in their masters’ intended route, and all the people and all the pets walked past the fire station where the Waverly firefighters had pulled all the trucks, adding red vigor to the community walk.
At the farmers market, old friends reconnected, chatted, checked out the offerings and stocked up on eggs and veggies from the Whistling Thistle Farmstead or admired the mini air plants potted in geoduck shells from Barking Dog Gardens.
Among them was Sheen Leisinger, along with baby daughter, Natalie, who stopped by Jordan Leadbeater’s Chill, Babe Candle Co., to buy some candles.
Across the paved walkway, under the shelter, Dave Spree, of Spree Family Honey Farm, offered jars of various shapes, and also a delicious treat called a honey straw. That caught the eye of 3-year-old Kaydence Kingery, who strolled around the market with her parents, Michael and Kylie, of Waverly.
The sour cherry, raspberry and blueberry flavors Kaydence picked were all her favorites, she said, but her hands were busy with a big tulip, a gift from Pretty Petals, the stand across the walkway.
There, Erin Johnson and husband Kyle, who own the Shell Rock flower farm, and their daughter, Alaina, 9, were selling freshly cut tulips.
Alaina got up at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday to help her parents get ready for the market and while the rain pounded their tent around 8 a.m., they all huddled in place but kept their hands busy, making bouquets and hoping the rain would go away.
It did, just in time for the late-morning risers and Alaina, who makes her own bouquets and keeps the money, sold out of her stock.
She stayed on task though, helping her parents with the cash register, practicing her math skills of subtraction as she counted the change.
Like Alaina, Lucy, the pretzel maker, loves to talk with people and enjoys it when they come back for more pretzels next time.
Taking her pretzels to the market is a week’s high point for Lucy, and her friend, Micah Ranney.
And while for the duration of the market season the excitement does not subside, the first day of the market holds a special place in Lucy’s book.
On Friday night, Lucy and her dad, Andrew Bell, had prepped the ingredients for the pretzels and at 5 a.m. on Saturday, they mixed the dough, waited 45 minutes for it to rise, cut it with a razor blade into shapes, applied egg wash and salt, and put the dough in the oven by 7 a.m.
By 7:30 a.m., 96 pretzels were ready.
Not all made it to Lucy’s display table at the market because she gave away a few to help welcome the new vendors. The cash register recorded 80 sold pretzels at the end of the day, more than Lucy had hoped for.
The seasoned and sincere entrepreneur that she is, Lucy, like all authentic bakers, is proud when her tasty pretzels are gone. She knows this means others get to enjoy her creations.
“It was fun,” she said of her first day at the market.