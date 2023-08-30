The area communities can get a double-dose of football this week with all three 8-player teams playing on Thursday night with all over schools playing on Friday.
Waverly-Shell Rock at North Scott
After a big loss to the number two team in the state last week, the Go-Hawks are looking to bounce back against another tough team, North Scott.
In last week’s game, Wesley Hubbard threw for 42 yards in his varsity starting debut and he also scrambled for 39 yards. Ethan Bibler led the team with 64 rushing yards in the loss.
Cole Marsh led the black and gold in receiving yards with 23 in three catches. Benny Ramker was able to snag three passes for 14 yards.
On defense, Grant Trainor led the way with six total tackles. Marsh was the only W-SR defender able to take down the quarterback with one sack.
Andrew Mohan was able to put in two field goals on Friday, his longest from 39 yards.
The Lancers are coming off a convincing win over Central DeWitt last week, 34-7.
Dynamic dual-threat quarterback, Kyler Gerardy looks to be in midseason form already after his 263 all-purpose yards, 164 on the ground, 99 through the air. He was responsible for four touchdowns, three on the ground, one passing, including an 88-yard scramble for a touchdown.
Cash Bowe caught five passes for 90 yards to lead North Scott. He also grabbed one touchdown.
North Scott won last year’s meeting, 20-10, in the playoff quarterfinals.
Denver vs Wapsie Valley
It’ll be a defensive/rushing battle in the Mile Wide City on Friday night as Denver and Wapsie Valley renew their rivalry.
Last week, the Cyclones dominated New Hampton, 42-14. In that game, the Denver defense forced six turnovers with Ethan Reiter snagging two interceptions.
Micah Grier diced apart the Chickasaw defense for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Jaxson Sanderson threw for one touchdown to Jackson Schoville and he also rushed in two touchdowns.
Evan Dorn led the way with five tackles on the defensive side of the ball.
The Warriors won a 12-0 defensive battle against Jesup last Friday and they are hoping to keep the momentum up against their rivals.
Traeton Sauerbrei rolled over the J-Hawk defense with 118 yards on just 12 carries with two touchdowns. Jacob Schorer tallied seven-and-a-half tackles in the win.
The Cyclones won last year’s meeting in week one, 25-20.
Janesville vs GMG
The Wildcats are looking to make it two in-a-row to start the season and they have a good chance against GMG.
Last week, Talan Pletz led the team in rushing with 110 yards, but it was quarterback Dane Appleby that rushed in two touchdowns to pair with his 58 yards. Appleby also threw for one touchdown to Trevor Forey.
Daniel Britt led the team in tackles with eight-and-a-half. Forey intercepted one pass and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown.
The Wolverines are coming off a tough 60-28 loss to Collins-Maxwell last week. QB Slate Witte threw for 169 yards and two touchdowns while rushing one in. Jabari Woodbury led the team in rushing yards with 125 on just five carries and one touchdown.
Anthony Waters was a ball-hawk with 11 tackles and two tackles for loss last week.
Janesville won last year’s meeting, 56-0 in week zero.
Clarksville at Dunkerton
The Indians are rolling through the first part of their schedule with two straight wins after beating North Iowa 60-12.
Clarksville’s rushing attack sliced the Bison defense for 319 yards and seven touchdowns. Owen Backer was on another level with his performance, 136 yards and four touchdowns. MaKade Bloker rushed in two touchdowns while also throwing for one to John Stauffer.
Kaiven Kielman was everywhere on the field with 11 tackles and two sacks to pair with three TFLs.
The Raiders are on a high after their dominant 58-28 win over West Central.
Against the Blue Devils, Dylan Marquart was slinging the ball around. He threw for 260 yards and six touchdowns while only having three incompletions. Christian Brown caught four passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns. Brown returned one kickoff for a touchdown as well.
Ty Lindquist was a monster on defense with 17.5 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one interception.
Dunkerton won the last matchup between the teams way back in 2017, 57-6.
Tripoli at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Tripoli lost 52-12 in their season opener last week against Kee and it won’t be any easier in week two with the top-ranked Rebels on the schedule.
McKoy Nuss finished last week’s game with 175 total yards with two touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground. Jacob Morey caught two passes for 76 yards and one touchdown.
Nuss also led the team with eight tackles on defense.
The Rebels took care of business against the Dons as they won 34-21. Isaac Clark threw for over 160 yards and two touchdowns while rushing in another. Austin Vaverka led the team with 72 rushing yards and one touchdown. Vaverka also racked up 10 tackles with one interception.
Treyvon Herron caught two passes for one touchdown.
The Rebels won last year’s game 54-48.
Sumner-Fredericksburg vs North Fayette Valley
After a thrilling 18-12 overtime win over East Buchanan in week one, the Cougars are riding high heading into week two.
Davis VanSickle threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Jaxon Willems only caught one pass, but it was a 57-yard touchdown catch.
Noah Henderson had seven tackles to lead the team and he also had two sacks.
The TigerHawks are coming off a tough 50-22 loss to Independence last week. In that game, Decklyn Heins threw for 227 yards, but no touchdowns. He was able to scamper for one touchdown on two rushes. Ayden Burrow led the team with 56 rushing yards and Cael Reichter hauled in eight catches for 162 yards.
North Fayette Valley won last year’s game, 13-0.
Nashua-Plainfield vs North Tama
The Huskies ran all over Postville last week en route to a 46-0 win.
Titus Evans and Aiden Gelner led the way with over 300 combined rushing yards and five touchdowns. Tyler Zimmer and Tucker Franzen each added a rushing touchdown in the win.
Eli Kalainoff caught three passes for 49 yards to lead the team.
Tate White finished the game with eight tackles and one-and-a-half TFLs.
The Redhawks had a tough time finding their offense on Friday night as they lost 24-2 to Hudson. Kolt Knaack threw for just 28 yards and he led the team with 63 rushing yards.
Ryan Hosek finished with the most tackles on the team, seven and one TFL.
The Huskies won last year’s matchup, 32-12.