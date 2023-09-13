District play is officially started for most of the area and the matchups are must see football.
Waverly-Shell Rock at Clear Lake
The Go-Hawks had a game they would like to forget last week in a 55-7 loss to Bondurant-Farrar. This week, they make the trek up to Clear Lake for the non-district finale.
Last week, Ethan Bibler rushed for 73 yards to lead the team and Wesley Hubbard rushed for the lone touchdown.
Hubbard will be looking to clean his passes up after two interceptions last Friday.
Cole Thompson led the team with five-and-a-half tackles and one tackle for loss.
“Our players are working extremely hard at practice this week and evaluating areas that they want to improve upon,” head coach Mark Hubbard said. “Our coaches have been impressed with the unity that has been created through some of our recent adversity. These are great kids.”
The Lions are feeling good after starting the year 3-0 and beating Iowa Falls-Alden last week 63-6. The six points are the only points they’ve allowed all season.
Titan Schmitt was a beast on the ground with 200 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Sam Dodge added 38 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground. Jaxson McIntire had the same stats as Dodge and Blake Enke added another rushing touchdown.
Cael Stephany threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns, one to Dodge on a 71-yard reception and another to Thomas Meyer.
Aiden Hartl led the stout defense with six tackles.
Clear Lake won the last matchup in 2019, 35-6.
Denver at Central Springs
The undefeated Cyclones will make the trip over to Central Springs on Friday to improve upon their 3-0 record, hopefully.
Last week in the 35-14 win over North Fayette Valley, Jaxon Sanderson threw for two touchdowns and 62 yards. His touchdowns were to Evan Dorn and Keaton Rothmeyer.
Micah Grier had another great game with 176 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Dorn added 137 yards and one touchdown.
Dorn led the defense with nine tackles and one TFL.
The Panthers are coming off a heartbreaking, 34-30 loss to Garner Hayfield Ventura last week.
In that game, Carter Crum threw for 197 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 24 yards and one touchdown.
Rory Prazak caught the one touchdown for 23 yards and he rushed in one touchdown with 51 total yards. Prazak was all over the defense with 13 tackles and three TFLs.
Javont Froiland caught two passes for 93 yards.
This is the first district game for the Cyclones and it will be a battle over the final five weeks.
“We have started well as a team going through the non-district portion of the season,” head coach Rhett Barrett said. “Now we roll into a very tough District 3 and we better be ready to play well every Friday night for the next five weeks.”
Denver won the game last year 56-0.
Janesville vs Meskwaki Settlement
The Wildcats will look to bounce back after their first loss of the season, 36-15 to Clarksville.
In that game, Dane Appleby threw for 56 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 149 yards to lead the team. Appleby also led the defense with eight-and-a-half tackles.
Trevor Forey caught five passes for 44 yards and one touchdown. Daniel Britt rushed in the other touchdown.
“We are looking forward to getting back to practice this week and cleaning up mistakes,” head coach Dale Eastman said. “Penalties have been a big issue the last two weeks and we have to get that fixed. This is a week we can work on some things to get better at football, get in better shape, and work on some mental toughness.
“Clarksville is good, they are physical and play hard. I think they brought the fight to us in the second and third quarter and we need to find out who we are as a staff and team. It should be a good week for us to work on a lot of the things that will help us continue through the season and get us back on track.”
The Warriors are coming off a 90-0 loss to No. 1 Gladbrook-Reinbeck and are 0-2 after their season opening loss to BGM 96-12.
No stats were available.
Janesville won the last meeting in 2021, 68-30.
Wapsie Valley at North Butler
The Warriors bounced back from their first loss with a 27-0 drumming of South Winneshiek.
Traeton Sauerbrei had a great game with 165 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Kanen Decker rushed in the other two touchdowns with 66 yards.
Garrett Miller and Andrew Tiedt both led with eight tackles. Drew Lansing got the lone sack for the defense.
The Bearcats are a perfect 3-0 on the year after a 25-0 win over West Fork last week.
Brody Wangsness threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the win while also rushing for 90 yards and one touchdown on just four attempts.
Griffin Buss and Carter Miller both caught a touchdown. Tanner Arjes rushed for 27 yards and one touchdown.
Arjes was seemingly everywhere on the defense with 14.5 tackles and one TFL. Hunter Rademaker and Buss both had two sacks.
Wapsie Valley won the last game in 2013 62-0.
Clarksville at Tripoli
The Indians are rolling through the first part of the season and sit at a perfect 4-0.
In last week’s 36-15 win over Janesville, Clarksville didn’t attempt a pass for the second straight game, but MaKade Bloker led the way with 191 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Owen Backer rushed for 168 yards and three touchdowns as well to make up the rest of the scoring.
Bloker and Backer were also the leaders on the defense with 14 and 12 tackles, respectively.
Tripoli is coming off of their first win of the season, a close 32-24 win over Central Elkader.
McKoy Nuss had his best game under center with 78 passing yards with one touchdown and another three touchdowns on the ground with 84 yards.
Jacob Morey caught the one touchdown pass for 62 yards.
Hayden Loftsgard rushed the ball nine times for 30 yards and one touchdown.
Kyle Boeckmann racked up 15 tackles, including four-and-a-half TFLs while Nuss found the ball carrier 11.5 times.
Tripoli won last year’s game in a shootout, 58-42.
Sumner-Fredericksburg vs Dike-New Hartford
The Cougars are rolling and are a perfect 3-0 and they will start district play with a doozy.
In last week’s 58-6 dominant win over Oelwein, Davis Van Sickle had himself a game with 123 passing yards with three touchdowns, while rushing for 26 yards and one touchdown.
Jesse Jones also rushed for a touchdown and 33 yards.
Noah Henderson caught one of those touchdowns and he also rushed for two. Jaxon Willems led with 69 receiving yards and one touchdown. Ty VanEngelenburg caught the other.
While the Wolverines are 1-2 on the year, they have lost both games by a combined two points.
Last week’s loss was a nail-biter, 15-14 against Osage.
Colin Meester threw for just 51 yards in the loss.
Noah Borcherding led the team in rushing with 125 yards and one touchdown. Micah Walston was close to him with 106 yards and one touchdown.
Jayce Jensen led the defense with four-and-a-half tackles.
The Wolverines won the last meeting in 2015 by a score of 48-14.
Nashua-Plainfield at AGWSR
The 3-0 Huskies have quite the drive ahead of them as they visit AGWSR in week four.
Tucker Franzen threw his first touchdown pass for Nashua-Plainfield on Friday and he ended up throwing for four of them with 134 yards.
Eli Kalainoff caught two of those touchdowns. Trae Geise and Matthew Malven caught the others.
Titus Evans and Aiden Gelner combined for 224 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Jackson Carey finished with 10 tackles. Landon Foelske recovered two fumbles, one for a touchdown and Geise snagged an interception.
The Cougars are coming off a 34-18 loss to North Tama that put them at 1-2 on the year.
No stats were available.
The Huskies won last year’s game 42-8.