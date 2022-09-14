Week three is upon the state of Iowa and coaches are starting to find out what type of team they have hitting the field this year.
Waverly-Shell Rock (3-0) at West Delaware (1-2)
It will be a battle of the Hawks on Friday when the Go-Hawks travel to take on the Hawks from West Delaware.
Last week against Webster City, Waverly-Shell Rock had two takeaways that turned into 14 points which was the difference maker in the 28-0 win.
McCrae Hagarty was the lifeblood of W-SR’s offense, racking up 232 yards on the ground with four touchdowns. Hagarty was also the leader on the defense, finishing with six-and-a-half tackles. Robert Poyner and Jake Walker recovered the two fumbles from the Lynx’s offense.
West Delaware is coming off of their first win of the season over Decorah last week. In the 42-6 win, the Hawks’ Brent Yonkovic was the leader in passing and rushing yards. In the air, Yonkovic threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he had 126 yards and one touchdown.
The Hawks had three rushers over 100 yards, finishing with 358 as a team. Will Ward and Logan Peyton finished with 119 and 104 yards respectively. Ward found the end zone twice and Peyton found the end zone once.
In last year’s game, West Delaware edged out a 14-6 win. Asa Newsom and Hagarty combined for 168 yards. Newsom led the Go-Hawks with nine tackles and one-and-a-half sacks.
Denver (2-1) at Aplington-Parkersburg (3-0)
The Denver Cyclones are looking to bounce back after a surprising 12-7 loss to Sumner-Fredericksburg last week.
The Cougars were able to limit the Cyclones’ Ethan Schoville to just 56 rushing yards after a 176 yard, five touchdown performance the week prior against Union. The 56 yards were the lowest of the year for Schoville and he had his first game without a touchdown.
Denver’s Tye Bradley had his best game of the season with 157 passing yards with one touchdown to Ethan Reiter.
On defense, junior Evan Dorn was flying around the field with 11 tackles and four-and-a-half tackles for loss.
The Falcons are coming off a massive 72-19 win over Jesup last week behind a strong rushing attack that saw six different people find the end zone on the ground. Martez Wiggley and Aiden Junker both had two touchdowns of their own on the ground and they combined for 118 rushing yards.
On defense, A-P held Jesup to a surprising negative 42 rushing yards and just 61 total yards. Will Hodges added a defensive touchdown on a 39-yard interception return. Nick Neuroth led the Falcons with seven-and-a-half tackles.
In last year’s 35-7 win for Denver, Schoville was second on the team with 76 rushing yards and had two touchdowns.
For A-P, Aiden Junker had 128 rushing yards on 26 attempts.
The Cyclones have won the last three meetings against the Falcons after a nine year break in the two teams playing.
Janesville (1-3) vs. Kee (1-2)
The Wildcats have hit a skid to start the season, dropping their last three games after opening the season with a win over Green Mountain-Garwin.
Last week against Tripoli, Janesville allowed 388 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns as well as a punt return touchdown.
Dane Appleby, the team leader in rushing yards, was only able to muster 54 yards on the ground to pair with a touchdown. With Keegan Eastman unable to play due to a pulled hamstring, freshman Blayne Porter threw his first passing touchdown, a 46-yard strike to Chase Forey.
Kee was able to get their first win of the season against Springville last week, 52-23. Kee Hawk running back Carter Goetzinger led the way with 169 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Dalton Mudderman pitched in with 153 passing yards and three touchdowns of his own.
Janesville has won all four meetings between the two teams, winning last year’s game 62-26. Eastman is expected back under center this week after the injury.