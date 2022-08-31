With week one in the books, it is time to look ahead at the area’s week two games.
Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0) at Crestwood (1-0)
Last week the Go-Hawks started their season with a dominant 42-14 win over the number three team in 2A, Waukon.
Asa Newsom and McCrae Hagarty were the driving force behind the explosive offense. Both had 139 rushing yards and combined for four touchdowns. Newsom had three of his own, two of them over 60 yards.
Cole Marsh, in his first start had 39 passing yards and plunged in for two rushing touchdowns.
On defense, W-SR had six takeaways, including four interceptions. Brayden Johnson had two, Sam Roose and Jack Wilson each had one. Hagarty recovered two fumbles and Newsom led the way with seven tackles.
Crestwood is coming off a win over Decorah. Cadet quarterback Cole Butikofer led the way with 169 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the 26-14 win.
Brock Voyna was the leading Cadet tackler, finishing the game with seven and an interception.
W-SR has won 10 out of the last 11 meetings between the two teams including last year’s 48-6 win.
Janesville (1-1) vs West Central (2-0)
The Wildcats are hoping that last week’s 52-6 loss to Bishop Garrigan can be the kick they need to propel them for the rest of the season.
Keegan Eastman and Peyton Trees were the only offensive factors for Janesville last week. Eastman finished with 118 passing yards and Trees finished with that many receiving yards.
Eastman was the leader on defense in tackles, finishing the game against the Golden Bears with 15.5.
West Central is coming off a 46-32 over Kee last week. Blue Devils Brandon Cushion was stellar last week, accumulating 226 rushing yards on 25 carries and finding the end zone five times on the ground.
Janesville has won the last three meetings and last year’s score was 50-20
Denver (1-0) vs Union Community (0-1)
Denver traveled to their rival, Wapsie Valley, to open their season with a 25-20 win.
Ethan Schoville was a force on both sides of the ball racking up nearly 100 yards on the ground to pair with a touchdown. On defense, Schoville was the team leader with 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.
Tye Bradley threw for 99 yards and a touchdown pass to Ethan Reiter. Issac Larson got the only interception for the Cyclones and he returned it 10 yards for a touchdown.
Union Community is entering the game after losing to Aplington-Parkersburg last week 48-14.
Union’s Logan Rosauer was the leading receiver for the Knights, finishing the game with three receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Denver won last year’s contest 32-6 with Schoville rushing for 159 yards and one touchdown.
Wapsie Valley (0-1) vs Nashua-Plainfield (1-0)
The Warriors hosted their rival, Denver, in a 25-20 loss last week.
Hunter Kane was a wrecking ball on defense, finishing with nine and a half tackles and two sacks. On the ground, Kane had 38 yards on 11 attempts.
Nashua-Plainfield was dominant in their 42-6 season opener against North Butler.
Huskies Aiden Gelner shouldered the load on the ground with 119 rushing yards.
N-P had three non-offensive touchdowns last week. Gelner had an 87-yard kick return touchdown. Bo Harrington had an interception that he returned for a touchdown. Finally, Eli Kalainoff had a 42-yard scoop-and-score fumble recovery.
The teams have split the last two games they’ve played with the Warriors winning last year’s matchup, 12-0.