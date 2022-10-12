The regular season is coming to a close and teams are making their final tune-ups before playoffs start.
Waverly-Shell Rock (7-0) vs Western Dubuque (5-2) 7 p.m.
The Go-Hawks are rolling into the playoffs and look to make it eight straight wins when it faces off against Western Dubuque on Friday.
Waverly-Shell Rock easily handled Mason City last week, coming home with a 52-10 win. Quarterback Cole Marsh was nearly perfect passing, going 5-6 with 127 yards and one passing touchdown to Simon Ott.
The Go-Hawks rushed for 354 yards as a team and McCrae Hagarty led the way with 83 yards and two touchdowns. Asa Newsom was second on the team with 78 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Gayer rushed for 67 yards and also had two touchdowns in the win.
On defense, Newsom led the way with six tackles.
Western Dubuque has won its last five games after starting the season 0-2. Last week, the Bobcats stayed hot with a 55-22 win over Waterloo East.
Running back Kaleb Reed rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns to lead the team. Grant Glausser also had three touchdowns and 86 rushing yards in the win.
The Bobcats also had three takeaways, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
The two squads have played three times in the last two years with W-SR winning last year 55-39. In that game, Newsom had 159 yards on 22 attempts. Hagarty was a wrecking ball on defense, getting seven-and-a-half tackles, four-and-a-half tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception.
Denver (5-2) vs South Hardin (3-4)
The Cyclones are coming off a massive district win over Dike-New Hartford last week and are looking to make it four wins in-a-row against South Hardin on senior night.
Last week, Ethan Schoville put the team on his back with 251 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Jaxson Sanderson came into relief for the injured Tye Bradley and went a perfect 3-3 passing with 42 yards.
Ethan Reiter continued his dominant play in the secondary with four interceptions, racking his total up to seven in the last two games alone.
Keaton Rothmeyer led the team in tackles with six.
Last week, the Tigers beat East Marshall 53-20.
Quarterback Josh Vander Wilt threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 28 yards and another touchdown.
Senior running back Kayne Harrell rushed for 89 yards to lead the team and found the endzone twice on the ground.
Ethan Klendworth hauled in 145 receiving yards, averaging 20.5 yards per reception. Freshman Bo Starr snagged three touchdowns and 96 yards in the win.
The two teams have only played twice, splitting the two contests and Denver won last year 47-7. In that game, Schoville rushed for 109 yards, two touchdowns on nine rushes. Bradley threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns as well as two rushing touchdowns.
Janesville (1-7) at Dunkerton (1-6)
The Wildcats from Janesville will be hoping to put a ribbon on a tough season by winning their final game against Dunkerton.
Janesville had a tough week last week, falling to Clarksville 50-0 on homecoming and senior night.
Dunkerton is coming off a big win over GMG, their first of the season, 86-36.
Quarterback Braiden VanLengen threw for 136 yards and four touchdowns on just five completions. Vanlengen also rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns.
Ty Lindquist rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Christian Brown grabbed four passes for 120 yards and four touchdowns.
Janesville has dominated the historical matchup, holding an 8-0 record including last years 56-18 win. Keegan Eastman threw for 237 yards and five touchdowns in the win.
Wapsie Valley (5-2) at BCLUW (4-3)
The Warriors are coming off a big 41-0 win over North Tama last week as it gets ready for the playoffs.
Quarterback Casey O’Donnell threw for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Running back Braden Knight rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns to lead the team. Knight also led the team in receiving yards, hauling in 64 receiving yards on one reception for a touchdown.
Aiden Shannon led the team in tackles with five-and-a-half and two tackles for loss.
BCLUW had a tough loss last week, 56-8 to Grundy Center.
Wapsie Valley has won all five of the previous matchups, including last year’s 47-0 trounce to close the season. In that game, O’Donnell tossed two touchdowns and had 180 passing yards.
Tripoli (5-2) at Springville (0-6)
The Panthers are looking to end their season on a high note after falling last week 42-36 to Turkey Valley.
Rowan Carlson continued his outstanding season with 146 passing yards and two touchdowns as well as 134 rushing yards and three touchdowns, both leading the team.
Bryce Schroeder led the team in receiving with 126 yards and two touchdowns as well as the defense with 15.5 tackles.
Springville dropped their sixth straight game to Central City last week, 65-13.
The Orioles were only able to muster 206 yards of total offense in the loss.
The two teams have played each other four times in the past, with both teams winning twice. Springville won the last matchup back in 2019, 45-16.